Demon Slayer season 4 release date status explored: Everything we know so far

The eagerly awaited Demon Slayer season 4 is just around the corner, and the fandom is brimming with excitement, anxiously awaiting the next chapter in Tanjiro and his companions’ journey. With the third season completely adapting the Swordsmith Village Arc, the anime is left with two significant story arcs remaining from the original manga to cover, bringing the series closer to its major conclusion.

Fans didn’t have to wait too long for Demon Slayer season 4 confirmation, as the anime eventually released a special illustration featuring the remaining 8 Pillars/Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps. The commemorative visual directly hinted at the upcoming Hashira Training Arc, one of the pivotal arcs in the series.

Demon Slayer season 4 possibly to be released in 2024

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has not followed a specific release pattern, such as a fixed period or month. However, fans have observed that there has been a significant gap of about a year and a half between seasons. Considering this trend, it is highly anticipated that Demon Slayer season 4 is expected to arrive, most likely in the Winter of 2024.

Having been loyal to Koyoharu Gotouge’s original source material, the third season entirely adapted the titular Swordsmith Village Arc from chapter 98, “The Upper Ranks Gather,” to chapter 127, “The Rumble of Victory.” Similar to the Entertainment District Arc, the Swordsmith Village Arc was also slated for a 12-episode run.

However, the Hashira Training Arc being relatively smaller than the Mugen Train Arc, it is likely that Demon Slayer season 4 will also adapt Final Battle’s Infinity Castle Arc to some extent. On the other hand, there is also a possibility that Ufotable might choose to adapt the entire arc into a second film.

This instance could leave the last two arcs of the Final Battle saga to be covered in season 4 and beyond. Nevertheless, these are all speculations, as the anime has yet to reveal more information on what comes next.

The cast and staff for Demon Slayer season 4

Since Haruo Sotozaki’s direction and Ufotable’s animation have been major factors behind the anime’s success, they will yet again return for Demon Slayer season 4, with Akira Matsushima on character designs. Similarly, the endearing cast members, acclaimed for breathing life into the characters, will again be reprising their roles.

Here is the list of entire characters and cast members who will be playing a pivotal role in Demon Slayer season 4:

Tanjirō Kamado - Natsuki Hanae

Muzan Kibutsuji - Toshihiko Seki

Nezuko Kamado - Akari Kitō

Zenitsu Agatsuma - Hiro Shimono

Inosuke Hashibira - Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Gyōmei Himejima - Tomokazu Sugita

Tengen Uzui - Katsuyuki Konishi

Muichirō Tokitō - Kengo Kawanishi

Obanai Iguro - Kenichi Suzumura

Sanemi Shinazugawa - Tomokazu Seki

Shinobu Kocho - Erika Harlacher

Giyū Tomioka - Takahiro Sakurai

Genya Shinazugawa - Nobuhiko Okamoto

Mitsuri Kanroji - Kana Hanazawa

Kagaya Ubuyashiki - Toshiyuki Morikawa

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba plot summary:

Crunchyroll, one of the most popular streaming platforms to license Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, included all four previous installments of the series in its massive catalog. Here’s a brief synopsis by Crunchyroll that describes the plot as such:

It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family.

Demon Slayer season 4 will also be streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll for fans worldwide. Other streaming giants like Netflix will also be making the anime available only for selective regions. More information about the fourth installment, starting with a confirmed release date, will be revealed soon.

