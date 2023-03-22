Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village arc episode 1 features the return of Yoriichi in a shocking way

Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village is the series’ latest movie that has performed extremely well across the globe. Fans flocked to the theaters, and the reviews were positive to say the least. While the first half of the movie was just a recap of the Entertainment District arc fight against Daki and Gyutaro, the second half of the movie gave fans early access to the first episode of the Swordsmith Village arc.

The first episode was a one-hour special that packed a decent amount of action. In this episode, fans witnessed the return of Yoriichi, a development that shocked a ton of people, ending the entire movie on a massive cliffhanger.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the upcoming Swordsmith Village arc.

Demon Slayer: Taking a look at the ending of the episode

Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village poster (Image via Ufotable)

One of the most prominent parts of the Demon Slayer movie was the meeting of the Upper Moons with Muzan. It was during this meeting that we were introduced to Douma, the Upper Moon 2, and Kokushibo, the Upper Moon 1. These are some of the most powerful demons barring Muzan.

However, what shocked people the most was the ending of the movie. It was at the end that Tanjiro saw somebody that resembled Yoriichi, before the movie ended on a massive cliffhanger.

Fans of the series, who know that Yoriichi passed away a long time ago, wondered who the person was that resembled the legendary swordsman who nearly defeated Muzan all by himself. It was soon revealed that Tanjiro wasn’t looking at an actual person at all. In fact, he was looking at a mechanical doll. Let’s understand more about the mechanical doll named Yoriichi Type Zero.

Demon Slayer: Yoriichi Type Zero and its characteristics

This mechanical doll was constructed by Kotetsu’s ancestors. The young child was tasked with preserving this doll since legend has it that he would have access to a legendary sword upon defeating the doll.

Yoriichi Type Zero has six arms in order to accurately replicate the movements of Yoriichi Tsukiguni. The legendary swordsman was so good at his craft that two limbs on the mechanical doll wasn’t enough to replicate his speed and skill.

Tanjiro manages to destroy the mechanical doll in the Demon Slayer series (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

Tanjiro attempted to take on the doll and struggled. However, after persevering for a while, he managed to defeat the doll. It took him many days, but he managed to cut its head open, and Tanjiro and Kotetsu discovered an old sword inside the body of the mechanical doll. This is the sword that belonged to Yoriichi Tsukiguni.

Haganezuka, the master swordsmith, then emerged out of thin air and took the sword with him. He was insistent that he would fix the sword. Tanjiro was hesitant, especially after reading the note that was left for him by Hganezuka.

Haganezuka appears out of nowhere (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

However, Kanamori was present at the time. He de-escalated the situation and explained that Haganezuka was training in the mountains in order to forge a sword that would be strong enough to keep Tanjiro safe during battles.

Yoriichi Type Zero was an important part of the Swordsmith Village arc since it gave Tanjiro one of the best swords. While it is rusty, a swordsmith of Haganezuka’s caliber is sure to do wonders to the blade and restore it to its former glory.

