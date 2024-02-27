Demon Slayer: What is Kagaya Ubayashiki's sickness? Explained

The Demon Slayer Corps, an organization that single-handedly safeguards humanity from the tyranny of demons, comprises some of the most talented combatants who learn the art of swordsmanship and use their skills to kill demons. Tanjiro Kamado, who was once a mere coal merchant, was forced into a situation where he needed to learn swordsmanship, and eventually joined the Corps.

However, the leader of the Demon Slayer Corps, Kagaya Ubuyashiki, while holding the highest authority position in the organization, is extremely weak and cannot wield the sword. Yet, the Hashiras, who are considered the strongest set of demon hunters, prostrate before him. Such is the respect he commands.

Fans of the series have therefore wondered what Kagaya Ubuyashiki’s illness is in the Demon Slayer series. Kagaya Ubuyashiki’s sickness has to do with his curse, which has been afflicted with his bloodline.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga chapters.

Demon Slayer: Understanding Kagaya Ubuyashiki’s curse in the series

Kagaya Ubuyashiki as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

As stated earlier, the leader of the Demon Slayer Corps is sick due to a curse that every member of his bloodline suffers from. The reason for this curse is due to the family’s connection to the Demon King, Kibutsuji Muzan.

Since he is a direct descendant of the demon, every member of the clan ends up being born weak and dying soon. The clan had, in fact, consulted a priest, who had informed the head of the clan about how the first-ever demon was a part of their bloodline.

Therefore, the clan managed to have a member marry one of the women who belonged to the priest’s clan. While the offspring lived for longer, they didn’t live past the age of 30. Kagaya Ubuyashiki, who hails from this clan, is also expected not to live for long, and he ends up becoming quite sick during the later stages of the manga series.

The Ubuyashiki Clan took it upon themselves to work towards the destruction and downfall of Muzan. This clan’s only goal was to kill him and, therefore, they took on the role of Demon Slayer Corps’ leader.

Kibutsuji Muzan as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

Kagaya Ubuyashiki, however, isn’t just a frail old man. He plays an important role since he has the gift of clairvoyance. His ability to optimize resources helped save humans and reduce the number of deaths in his organization. He also guides the demon hunters on the right path during tough moments. This is why Kibutsuji Muzan detested Kagaya Ubuyashiki in the Hashira Training arc of the series.

Further, one of the biggest plot points will be showcased in the upcoming season of the series. Muzan will confront Kagaya Ubuyashiki in his own residence when the demon hunters are away. Their conversation will be vital in providing fans with the context explored in this article.

Ubuyashiki’s connection to the Demon King is the reason for his curse, which, in turn, caused his sickness. Despite the lack of physical strength, Kagaya Ubuyashiki showed great character and grit during his final moments when confronted by Muzan himself.

