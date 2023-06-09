Demon Slayer x Spiderman crossover turns Tanjiro into a web-slinging Hashira

In an unexpected turn of events, Demon Slayer and Spiderman's respective universes crossed together. This recently happened when, on June 7, a Twitter user using the handle @SketchyArtist05 tweeted a fanart of Tanjiro dressed in Spiderman's gear, turning Tanjiro into a web-slinging Hashira. As soon as the fanart was released, it drew a broad range of reactions from fans of both series.

The universe of Demon Slayer has taken aback its audience with its current season's narrative continuity, combat scenes, and other things. On the other hand, the Spiderman world has thrilled its fans with the recent release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Now, when the two universes collide, supporters are expected to leave no stone untouched.

A closer look at the Demon Slayer x Spiderman crossover

As soon as @SketchyArtist05 tweeted the fanart, fans of both the Demon Slayer and Spiderman universe began sharing it. Approximately 2.1k people have liked, and over 400 people have retweeted the tweet as of the time of writing, and that number is still growing. In the sketch, Tanjiro is seen striking a stance in midair while holding his sword in his left hand.

Not only that but Tanjiro is also seen with his typical momohiki and dark green and black checkered kimono. In addition, Tanjiro may be seen in the sketch donning the Spiderman outfit underneath the kimono. The Spiderman costume is likewise dark green and black checkered, with a spider symbol in the center over the chest down to the stomach.

Tanjiro also wears a utility belt similar to Spiderman's, which contains extra web fluid cartridges for his web shooters. Additionally, Tanjiro wore a mask over his face in the fanart, just like Spiderman. Finally, the artist placed a crimson bandana over Tanjiro's forehead.

Many individuals retweeted and commented on the fanart as soon as it was tweeted, expressing their enthusiasm for the work of art. One user retweeted it with the phrase "Spider Breathing."

Here are some more tweets:

Alexis Duran @ADdude8 @SketchyArtist05 Now I can't stop thinking how he gets the spider powers. @SketchyArtist05 Now I can't stop thinking how he gets the spider powers.

怪无U @GUAIWUUuma @SketchyArtist05 cool！——So maybe the next spiderman2099 could be dangerous？ @SketchyArtist05 cool！——So maybe the next spiderman2099 could be dangerous？

While many fans backed the fanart, some preferred the inclusion of a different figure in the ultimate crossover. For instance, one user commented that while this is cute but when Zoro will be highlighted, while another wished for Deku from My Hero Academia.

However, the humor and originality of the crossover between Demon Slayer and Spiderman couldn't help but be admired by admirers.

Final thoughts

The aforementioned tweets, featuring Demon Slayer's Tanjiro in Spiderman's costume, demonstrated how it was received by fans, with many of them supporting the fanart. Another element that contributed to the image's widespread recognition is the huge fan bases for both shows, with all anime fans following Demon Slayer and all Marvel fans supporting Spiderman for more than a decade.

While the Demon Slayer x Spiderman crossover was successfully done, fans still hold out hope for an official potential future partnership between these two influenced series, especially because there have frequently been crossovers between anime and Western cartoons in the past. A few anime franchises that have received tribute from Western cartoons include Naruto, Chainsaw Man, Death Note, and many others.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

