Denji and Pochita may be destined to part ways by Chainsaw Man's end

Chainsaw Man excels at keeping its readers on their toes, more often guessing what happens next before pitching a complete curveball. While the story itself continues to build up with each chapter, the focus ultimately shifts to protagonists Denji and Pochita. Their meeting, bond and subsequent contract kicked off what has been a chaotic chain of events, to say the least.

With a lot yet to come, there is a possibility that Denji and Pochita will never truly be free. This relates to their Hybrid nature and its attributes. Hence, by the end of Chainsaw Man, the teenager might end up breaking ties with Pochita for the better. This does seem unthinkable, considering what they have been and will go through. However, letting his best friend go may be Denji's best bet at moving forward.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Chainsaw Man: Denji and Pochita's ultimate fate may see them part ways by the series' end

Quanxi (Image via Viz Media)

The thought of Denji and Pochita not being a unit may seem uncanny for fans of Tatsuki Fujimoto's series. They have been with each other since Denji was a child and survived considerable hardship together. It was through Pochita's contract that Denji became Chainsaw Man and fought his way through adversity. Now, the pair seem to have another tough task before them - the Death Devil.

Whatever happens in future chapters, there is reason to posit that Denji will leave Pochita by the series' end. To begin with, reference must be made to Hybrids and in specific, Quanxi. As seen with her (and others too), Hybrids don't seem to age. While this has not been explicitly clarified, Quanxi looks the same throughout and her label of "First Devil Hunter" means she has been that way for a while.

So in other words, she or rather Chainsaw Man's Hybrids, are immortal. Thus, their appearance doesn't change and they are also halted at a point of development. In Denji's case, he is an adolescent. Since he shouldn't age, he will be a teenage forever. Now teenagers are often defined by traits like impulsiveness, insensitivity (at times), chasing their dreams, less clarity on the future and dreamy.

Denji and Pochita (Image via MAPPA)

Again, relating all this to Denji, the main focus for his character has been the pursuit of his dreams. Pochita contracted with him so he could live the boy's dreams with him. But if Denji gives up the contract, then he and Pochita could be unbound (like when Pochta took over as Denji agreed to be a dog for Makima). So in essence, Denji also survives by chasing his dreams and retaining the contract.

But in this case, Denji cannot grow out of his adolescence. Granted, through the course of Chainsaw Man Parts I and II, he experienced character development. However, that was circumstantial and imparted valuable lessons to him, yet he remains in a teenager-esque frame of mind. In other words, he is and will be bound to chasing his dreams, sort of unrealistic and not sustainable.

Thus, the idea is that he will eventually have to part ways with Pochita. This would be to evolve out of his present self and actually achieve the normal life he craves. As seen in the series, he hops from one chaotic situation to another, rarely being able to savor a moment's peace. Thus, he looks to be locked in a never-ending cycle that drains him continually, that is until he gives up.

For true happiness, one that he won't fear losing or actually lose at some point, he must take a grim step. To move forward, he must approach reality and not continue chasing dreams in the manner he does.

Final Thoughts

Denji and Pochita (Image via MAPPA)

To conclude, Chainsaw Man puts forth a narrative that is equally unpredictable as it is emotionally charged. At its center lies Denji’s journey. His bond with Pochita serves as both his salvation and his curse - survival, yet entrapment in a loop of unending chaos. As the series divulges more about Denji’s hybrid nature, the inevitability of him having to sever this bond with Pochita grows.

Immortality might have frozen him in adolescence, both physically and emotionally. Attractive at first, he is likely chain to the pursuit of dreams never be fully realized. The idea of Denji and Pochita’s partnership ending is heartbreaking, but it also implies compulsory evolution - an exit from perpetual struggle for grounded and peaceful reality.

If at its core, Chainsaw Man is about developing amidst the twisted, then separating from Pochita may be Denji’s biggest step into maturity.

