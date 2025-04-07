Denji being next to the Death Devil so often in Chainsaw Man teases this Pochita theory as true

Chainsaw Man recently surprised the vast majority of the anime and manga community with the plot twist that Fami was the Death Devil all along, which has kicked the fans' theories into overdrive. In that regard, one of the longest-running theories in the community, that of Pochita being the Birth Devil, has returned because of a recent pattern involving Denji and "Fami."

There has been a running theory in the Chainsaw Man community that Pochita is truly the Birth Devil and the chainsaws he uses were originally conceived for the process of c-sections when a woman is going through labor. That, coupled with other details, leads to a lot of people theorizing that Death Devil is naturally drawn to Denji because of that connection.

Disclaimer: This theory contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author.

Chainsaw Man might be confirming a Pochita theory with the Death Devil twist

It has been noticed by a lot of fans that author Tatsuki Fujimoto seems to always place the real Death Devil next to Denji, and while that might be a coincidence with no real thought put behind it, it could also connect to the theory of Pochita being the Birth Devil.

As was previously stated, there is the fact that chainsaws were originally created for c-sections when women were going through labor, which is obviously a process to create life.

Furthermore, when Denji transforms into the Hero of Hell form, there is an umbilical cord around his neck, which could be a way for Fujimoto to hint at his true nature. After all, he did exactly that with the character of the Death Devil since the latter was seen using the Guillotine Devil, an instrument associated with dying, when readers thought she was Famine.

It could be a natural reaction because death and birth are associated with the process of life itself, but it could also mean that Death has her own plan when it comes to the protagonist. Some have theorized that she wants the War Devil, Yoru, to turn Pochita into a weapon so she can be strong enough to kill her, but there could be more to that.

More details about this theory

Pochita as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA).

It has been speculated by a lot of Chainsaw Man fans that the reason Pochita has the ability to erase concepts is because chainsaws can cut things, and Fujimoto is simply taking this fact to its highest level of power. That is a fair argument, but there is also the possibility that "Fami" wants something from the Devil that could be associated with birth.

It is difficult to predict what the story could do with the characters moving forward since it was the Death Devil who claimed she would arrive later and create an apocalypse. However, now that it has been revealed that she was lying, there is an argument to be made that her motivations are not what they seem.

Final thoughts

The real Death Devil being close to Denji in several panels of the Chainsaw Man manga could simply be a coincidence or Fujimoto setting up a potential moment between the two characters. Furthermore, it would make a lot of sense because it seems that Death is poised to be the main antagonist of this part.

