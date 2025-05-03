Did Nemu have any love interests in Bleach? Explained

With the ongoing Bleach: Thousand Years of Blood War saga at its peak, several Soul Reapers have stood out as key contributors to the war between the Shinigami and the Quincy. With the battle now at a riveting turn, fans are looking back at the characters involved as they wait for the resumption of the series.

Among the several active participants from the Soul Reapers' side, one of the key characters to come out is Nemu. While she is an excellent fighter, she has also shown a stoic and bleak personality, leading fans to wonder if she has any love interest in the series. Nemu has no love interest in the Bleach series, however, the fandom does ship her with Uryu.

Fans' shipping of Nemu and Uryu from Bleach

The Bleach series does not explicitly say whether Nemu has a love interest. She has often shown a very stoic and serious personality, thinking about nothing other than following orders and carrying out her duties. However, every once in a while, she has shown to break character and portray emotions like every other normal girl.

Despite Nemu being an artificial creation of Mayuri Kurotsuchi, made using the Gigai and Gikon technology, she has shown several human emotions and interactions throughout the series. Notably, some of her interactions with Uryu Ishida, a Quincy and Ichigo's friend from Bleach, have sparked ideas among fans, making them demand that mangaka Tite Kubo make the two an actual couple.

While the mangaka has not responded to the fans' requests as of this writing, it has not limited fans from expressing their demand. Several fan-illustrations and "what-if" concepts regarding the pair can be seen surfacing on the internet, and some fans' expressions about the two characters say it all:

"I always wanted them together. They only interacted twice, but it was enough for me to ship them lol," said one Reddit user.

"Uryu x Nemu would have been super juicy storywise because of all the drama it could have unleashed," added another.

"Nemu and Uryu should of been a couple just saying," claimed an X user.

The pair's fate in the Bleach anime series till now, explored

As the series currently stands on the Bleach: Thousand Years of Blood War arc, no interactions between Nemu and Uryu have been made. In fact, unlike before, the pair stands on opposing sides in the battle. While Uryu sides with Yhwach following his Quincy lineage attacking the Seireitei, Nemu follows her Shinigami duties in defending the same.

Only an initial encounter between the pair was seen during the Ryoka Invasion at the very beginning of the ongoing arc. Uryu opposes Mayuri regarding how he treats Nemu as an instrument and a sacrificial lamb, which sparked some emotions within Nemu, bringing out her human side.

After Uryu gets poisoned and injured by Mayuri, Nemu unusually treats and heals the former's wounds, showing her compassionate side, which is rare. She also shows she is not hostile towards Uryu, which is another unexpected behavior from her, given her previous reactions towards others who oppose Mayuri.

After Mayuri's defeat, Uryu and Nemu were shown to have a rather normal interaction between them, where Uryu expressed his desire to become friends with Nemu. However, despite the significance of the interaction, no romantic chemistry was developed between them. This is the probable reason for fans' demands to involve the pair romantically.

Final thoughts

While this article clarifies the standing of Nemu's love interest in the Bleach series, the fandom is still up with their demands for a romantic conclusion for the pair. Depriving the pair of a romantic connection could also be a missed opportunity by the series, as it could have led to an interesting side-story.

As the current narration of the Thousand Years of Blood War arc does not show any signs of the pair's further interactions, and due to the manga concluding with its final chapter (chapter 686) in 2016, it is highly unlikely for any side story to come out featuring the pair.

