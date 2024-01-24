Doctor Elise episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Doctor Elise episode 4 is set to premiere on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 9:30PM JST. Following Elise’s success at Teresa Hospital in the previous installment, fans are excited to see her continue to impress in the coming release. However, Prince Linden’s arrival could ruin her dreams before they begin, which fans are desperate to confirm.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for Doctor Elise episode 4 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Doctor Elise episode 4 and more.

Doctor Elise episode 4 set to begin building up Elise and Graham’s relationship via their first conflict

Release date and time, where to watch

Doctor Elise episode 4 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30PM JST on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Thursday morning local release window. A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available sometime during the day on Wednesday locally like Japanese fans. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Funimation seemingly finally beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll becomes the best and only option to stream most any anime series from any year.

Doctor Elise episode 4 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 4:30AM, Wednesday, January 31, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 7:30AM, Wednesday, January 31, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 12:30PM, Wednesday, January 31, 2024 Central European Time 1:30PM, Wednesday, January 31, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6PM, Wednesday, January 31, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 8:30PM, Wednesday, January 31, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 9:30PM, Wednesday, January 31, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11PM, Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Episode 3 recap

Doctor Elise episode 3 began with Elise learning she’ll apprentice under the genius Doctor Graham. It’s also revealed she won’t be getting special treatment since her true identity is being hidden. Elise then met Graham, introducing herself as Rose. After impressing Graham, he explained the work she’lk be doing at the hospital, which is overseeing those patients with severe illnesses, who are beyond normal aid, and lacking families.

She was told to do whatever’s in her capabilities for them, but not to be reckless. She began by cleaning the ward in order to make it more hygienic. She then performed surgery to remove a patient’s bedsores, successfully doing so. Meanwhile, Elise’s advice on the King’s illness seemingly impressed a well-regarded doctor. The King also asked for updates on the Kusef Campaign, where Elise’s advice was also verified and proven prudent.

Graham was then chewed out for his handling of Elise’s tasks, resulting in him visiting the new and improved ward. Not believing Rose performed surgery on her own, he continued to test her, eventually sending her back to the ward and recognizing her skill. He even offered to formalize their relationship as teacher and student, which Elise accepted. The episode ended with the King sending Linden to check up on Elise at Teresa Hospital.

What to expect (speculative)

Despite Elise’s successes and victories in the previous installment, Doctor Elise episode 4 will likely set up her first major conflict in the series since reincarnating as her original self. It seems certain that her true identity will be revealed to Graham by Linden’s coming arrival, potentially ruining their relationship beyond repair.

Before his arrival, however, Doctor Elise episode 4 should focus on Elise and Graham, and their bonding and successes as a newly formed teacher and student pair. Given that he also seems to be set up as Elise’s love interest for this version of her life, fans can expect inklings of the two’s affection for one another to be present in the coming release.

Follow along for more Doctor Elise anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.