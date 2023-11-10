Does Akuma-kun have a manga? Explained

Following the release of Akuma-kun anime on Netflix, anime fans have a new paranormal show to keep their eyes on. While it has become quite popular since its release, not many people know about its origin. So, does Akuma-kun anime have a manga series?

Akuma-kun anime was released on Netflix with 12 episodes that dropped altogether on November 9, 2023. While one can watch the show without watching anything prior to it, the series' characters do hint at a possible prequel story to it. So, what's the history behind the series?

Is Akuma-kun anime based on a manga?

Ichirou Umoregi and Mephisto III as seen in the anime (Image via Encourage Films)

Akuma-kun does have a manga series written and illustrated by the late Mangaka Shigeru Mizuki. However, the series' history isn't as simple as people would think it to be. The truth is that there are several versions of the manga, as many of them acted as a reboot to the series with an all-new protagonist. Unfortunately, none of these titles were released outside Japan.

Only a few things have remained constant in the story, some vital ones surrounding the protagonist. Despite the protagonist having changed several times, the main character remains a child prodigy who appears once every 10,000 years. In addition, the character is always nicknamed “Akuma-kun”.

Gremory as seen in the anime (Image via Encourage Films)

As for the protagonist's goals, they too remain constant as he wants to create a world where human beings can live happily. However, he believes that he needs to harness the power of demons to achieve the goal.

That said, to this day, there have been six manga and one graphic novel that have come out based on the series, however, none of them were responsible for being the source material for the new Netflix anime.

Ichirou Umoregi as seen in the anime (Image via Encourage Films)

Apparently, the new Netflix anime was created to commemorate Shigeru Mizuki's 100th birthday and is a direct sequel to the Akuma-kun anime released in 1989 by Toei Animation. That anime was based on the manga series Saishinban Akuma-kun (1988-1990). The protagonist for the manga was none other than Shingo Umoregi, the adoptive father of Ichirou Umoregi, the series protagonist of the new anime.

What is the new anime about?

The new Netflix anime follows the story of Ichirou Umoregi and his short-tempered half-human partner Mephisto/Mephisto III. Ichirou was taught how to use special powers by his adoptive father Shingo Umoregi. Upon learning the powers to summon and capture demons, Ichirou together with his partner opened a detective agency called the Millenarianism Research Institute.

Ichirou Umoregi and Mephisto III working on a case in the anime (Image via Encourage Films)

The agency was meant to take on various cases that involved demonic and supernatural elements. Upon solving such mysteries, Ichirou and Mephisto hoped to earn some money. Unfortunately, their business never truly flourished until one day a college student brought them a mysterious demon-related case.

Soon after solving the case, new cases kept coming to the Millenarianism Research Institute. Unbeknownst to them, someone had been working from the shadows to make Ichirou make contact with demonic entities. But who is this person? Or is the entity responsible a demon?

