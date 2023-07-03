Does Am I Actually the Strongest have a manga? Explained

One of the most awaited isekai anime of the year is positively Am I Actually the Strongest?, which follows the tale of a shut-in protagonist who gets reincarnated as Reinhart "Hart" Zenfis, into a world where those with high levels of magic can prosper. Although Hart is reborn as a baby into a a royal family, he is soon abandoned for possessing very low levels of mana. In truth, however, Hart is the strongest being to ever exist.

The first episode of the ecchi-fantasy anime by Staple Entertainment aired on July 1, and is available to stream on Crunchyroll, which has officially licensed the series. Following its release, many viewers are looking for details of its parent manga and where to find it.

Am I Actually the Strongest? is based on an original light novel series

Am I Actually the Strongest is originally based on Sai Sumimori’s light novel series of the same name, which was first published in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in September 2018. The first print volume illustrated by the original artist Ai Takahashi was released by Kodansha in May 2019.

Moreover, on April 2019, Takahashi published the manga on the Suiybi no Sirius section of Kodansha's Nico Nico Seiga website, and as of June 2023, the individual chapters have been collected into nine volumes. Additionally, Kodansha Comics is publishing Am I Actually the Strongest? manga digitally in English, which describes the series as:

"To be reincarnated into another world with the promise of a "cheat" power is one thing... but to be reborn as a baby, and then left for dead after your royal parents think you're powerless?? That's another thing entirely! Now the newly-born Reinhart—or Hart to his new friends—must find his way through a dangerous world...but luckily he's got magic that's quite literally off the charts!"

Cast:

Hart (CV: Ayumu Murase)

Charlotte (CV: Atsumi Tanezaki)

Flay (CV: Ayaka Shimizu)



Am I Actually the Strongest is animated by Staple Entertainment, the company behind Attack on Titan: The Final Season and That time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. It will be directed by Takashi Naoya, who has also worked on Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru and Tales of Wedding Rings. The screenplay is co-written by Tatsuya Takashi and Tetsuya Yamada, with Shoko Yasuda creating the character designs.

More details about the plot of Am I Actually the Strongest

In the new world, Hart is abandoned by his parents, who leave him in a forest as a baby for being powerless. He must now learn to control his powers and survive in the forest filled with powerful demons.

Hart is approached by a demon of the Fenrir category who used to work for the demon lord until their defeat. Although she tries to attack Zenfis, he is able to subdue her using his barrier magic. Flay, or "the demon," as referred to by Hart, submits to him and vows to be his servant and begins taking care of him.

Soon after, the two are discovered by a distant relative of Hart, Gold Zenfis, who takes them under his care and raises Hart as his son.

Nine years later, Hart must learn to control his powers and survive in the new world where magic is everything and Hart’s powers are apparently the strongest. It is not uncommon for isekai series to produce protagonist’s with overpowering strength, and Am I Actually the Strongest? will revolve around Hart and the nature of his powers, which is sure to captivate fans with its intriguing storyline.

