Does Bakugo return in My Hero Academia manga? Explained

My Hero Academia has not only progressed quite a bit but the overall tone and atmosphere have drastically changed since its inception. The merry undertones no longer exist in the manga, as the fate of the world rests on the shoulders of the pro heroes. It has been an absolute rollercoaster ride for the fans since the series’ inception.

One of the most beloved characters in this series is Bakugo Katsuki, known for his hot temper. His quirk allows his body to produce Nitroglycerin, a combustible compound, which he can secrete from the palm of his hand and ignite on command. He has an aggressive gung-ho fighting style, which makes him an incredibly popular character.

However, those who have read the My Hero Academia manga have raised an important question regarding this character. Does Bakugo Katsuki return in the manga?

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga chapters.

My Hero Academia: Taking a look at the possibility of Bakugo’s return in the manga

Bakugo lying down on the verge of death after fighting against Shigaraki (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

Does Bakugo Katsuki return in the manga? Yes, we have reasons to believe that Bakugo will make a return in the My Hero Academia manga eventually. Bakugo sustained near-fatal injuries when he was pitted against Shigaraki Tomura. During this fight, Bakugo’s heart was ruptured by his opponent.

However, he had the heroes’ assistance as soon as it happened. Edgeshot sacrificed himself to transform his body to the width of a surgical needle, which would enable him to repair Bakugo’s heart from within.

This character in My Hero Academia is shortening his lifespan by using his quirk, Foldabody. It is quite rare to see a character sacrifice himself to revive an important character and fail in shonen anime and manga series. My Hero Academia, at the end of the day, is aimed at a younger demographic, which means they will place more emphasis on a narrative with a positive outcome.

Furthermore, fake-out deaths are quite common in the shonen animanga sphere, which is another reason why we believe Bakugo Katsuki will make an appearance in the manga eventually.

Shonen Jump @shonenjump My Hero Academia, Ch. 365: Bakugo’s life hangs by a literal thread as Edgeshot tries to save him from the inside! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3Tv3w5z My Hero Academia, Ch. 365: Bakugo’s life hangs by a literal thread as Edgeshot tries to save him from the inside! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3Tv3w5z https://t.co/Wd5vOkgJHK

That being said, My Hero Academia fans believe that ensuring Bakugo’s death would add more depth and improve the story's impact on the reader base. Making this a fake-out death also drastically hampers the effect it had on his comrades. Bakugo’s death was a source of strength for Deku when he mustered every ounce of courage he had to take on the villains.

All said and done, Bakugo will most likely return in the manga and reunite with his friends. The final nail in the coffin that supports this theory is an artwork drawn by the mangaka himself, which served as an announcement of the popularity poll winner.

elisse ✦⁺ @zkcchn bakugou katsuki has won the popularity poll for 7 YEARS IN A ROW bakugou katsuki has won the popularity poll for 7 YEARS IN A ROW https://t.co/8mY7Wgry6y

In the aforementioned artwork, we could see Bakugo with a scar on his chest, implying that Edgshot was successful in treating Bakugo’s near-fatal wounds. When we consider the target audience, tropes seen in the shonen animanga series, and the artwork uploaded by Kohei Horikoshi, signs point towards Bakugo’s return in the manga.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes