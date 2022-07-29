Does Boruto do a better job with female characters than Naruto?

Ladies in the Naruto and Boruto series have always been the talk of the town, not solely because of their looks but also because of how they are often portrayed in the manga and anime. In fact, this is a topic that is relevant to a ton of shonen anime and manga series.

A common pattern that is noticed in many shonen anime and manga series is that the female characters constantly rely on powerful male characters to save them from any threat.

There are numerous instances of the female characters being portrayed as meek in both the original and sequel series that fans have observed and often times hated.

Discussions of the aforementioned topics have led to fans trying to understand which series has well-written female characters.

Let's analyze how each series handled some of the main female characters and see which series did a better job at it.

Understanding how the Boruto series and the Naruto series handled female characters

Masashi Kishimoto is infamous for the poor handling of many female characters in the Naruto series. For the longest time, Sakura barely had a personality and she would constantly yell which seemed to have upset the fanbase. She liked the popular kid who did well in the academy and the basis for her interest in Sasuke was purely superficial. Despite constantly yelling at Naruto and criticizing him at every opportunity she got, she often asked for his help in some of the toughest situations.

On the other hand, Hinata hails from the Hyuga clan and she had a lot of promise in combat. However, Hinata barely received any character development throughout the course of the series. As a character, Hinata stagnated quite a bit and her personality could have been explored in a better manner, according to some fans. Everyone would have loved to see some of the missions she took part in and her being directly involved with the plot.

Despite Boruto making some improvements, there are a few issues that need to be addressed. Chocho as a character was poorly written in a few episodes. She is a kunoichi with a lot of strength and is quite capable when it comes to numerous aspects of a mission. However, the way she behaved around Tomaru could have been handled better in the series, possibly in a more mature manner.

But fans will agree that Boruto has done a slightly better job with the female characters. If we look at Sarada, she seems to have a lot more personality than characters like Sakura, Hinata, and Ino. She is strong, analytical, and constantly takes critical decisions for the best outcome in a battle.

If Sarada’s potential is explored well in the series, she can very well be the best written female character in both Naruto and Boruto series. It is important to note that Boruto might have done a better job at handling female characters, but this only applies to the anime.

The manga isn’t any better when compared to the original title, however, fans seem to be omitting a good chunk of the episodes since they’re fillers. However, one can agree that some of the female characters in the sequel are being explored in a better manner by giving them more screen time.

