Does Boruto have a Tailed Beast? The future of Uzumaki explored

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is slowly inching toward the Timeskip arc and the fanbase has been revisiting some of the older chapters. While fans have had a few queries regarding the protagonist’s powers, there is one question that has surfaced on numerous social media platforms and forums. It has left fans wondering if Naruto's son possesses any Tailed Beast in the series.

Boruto is a strong individual who has Jougan, an ocular ability that very few characters have. Aside from that, he also has Karma, which makes him a well-balanced fighter capable of taking on some of the strongest opponents in the series. However, whether or not he has a Tailed Beast is something fans find themselves wondering.

Disclaimer: Please note that there are concepts in the series that haven’t been explained in the same. Therefore, the reasoning for certain phenomena can be speculative in nature.

Disclaimer: The article also contains spoilers from the manga.

Boruto Uzumaki does not have a Tailed Beast in the series

It is important to note that the protagonist does not have any Tailed Beast in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. So far, the protagonist hasn’t shown any signs of having a Tailed Beast.

Tailed Beasts haven’t particularly been dealt with throughout the series except when it re-introduced the Ten-Tailed Beast for Code's plan. He wanted to re-create the Divine Tree by feeding a member of the Otsutsuki clan to it. Apart from this, no Tailed Beasts have gotten much screen time either.

That being said, fans have reason to believe that the protagonist could potentially have Kurama’s chakra. The Nine-Tailed Beast sacrificed its life during the fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki.

Naruto and Kurama used their chakra to enter Baryon Mode which was crucial in defeating Isshiki Otsutsuki. Does the protagonist have Kurama’s chakra in the series? It is very unlikely that Naruto’s son possesses Kurama’s chakra because it cannot be transferred genetically.

Usually, the fanbase provides the “whiskers” counter for this argument. However, that is not an indication of Kurama’s chakra being present in Boruto. When Naruto was born, he had whiskers and the Nine-Tailed Beast wasn’t sealed into him yet. This phenomenon too wasn’t explained in the series.

However, fans have reasons to believe that Kurama’s presence in Kushina during her pregnancy could be a reason for the whiskers. Therefore, it cannot be looked at as an indication of the Nine-Tailed Beast’s chakra.

In conclusion, Boruto has neither any Tailed Beast nor hints of Kurama’s chakra present inside him so far in the series.

The young Uzumaki's future in the series

With the way things are progressing in the manga, it looks like Naruto's son is slowly becoming the antagonist of the series. He still has his Jougan and his abilities are only getting stronger as the chapters continue. His Karma seal makes him a ridiculously strong opponent to fight against.

The tension in Konohagakure is palpable. Omnipotence is a new concept that was introduced in the series, and it seems like Boruto and Kawaki's roles have been reversed. Fans are waiting for the next chapter that would throw light into this aspect since there are a ton of plot holes.

That being said, it seems like Momoshiki's prophecies are turning out to be true. Naruto's son, who was once the protagonist, could spell trouble for the entire Konoha village.

Fans are on the edge of their seats as the series is inching towards the Timesklp arc. They will finally understand the context of the face-off that was shown in the very first episode of the animanga series.

