Does Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World anime have a manga? Explained

The anime Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World is a fantasy isekai series that captured the attention of the anime community after its premiere in the summer of 2022. The storyline of the anime is derived from the main source material, a light novel series of the same name. As such, many fans of the anime series have been curious as to whether it has a manga adaptation as well.

Confirming the query, the Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World anime has indeed been adapted into a manga. The manga also adheres to the original storyline found in the source material. As of this writing, both the manga and the light novel are in progress.

Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World: Insight into the manga and light novel adaptations

Inception of the light novel

Expand Tweet

Authored by Shachi Sogano, the light novel Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World began its publication in December 2012, featuring Shiki Douji contributing to the art department. Published by Shufunotomo under the Hero Bunko imprint, the light novel comprises a total of 12 volumes at present.

However, that is not where the journey of the series begins. Initially, it underwent online serialization from 2011 to 2019 on Shōsetsuka ni Narō, a platform dedicated to user-generated novel publishing.

Manga adaptation

Expand Tweet

The manga adaptation of the series made its debut in April 2017 in the Monthly Shounen Ace magazine, published by Kadokawa Shoten. The manga is illustrated by Hyōju Issei and currently has nine volumes. Readers and fans have the option to access the chapters on Shōnen Ace Plus, which is Kadokawa Shoten's official website.

It's important to note that as of this writing, neither the light novel nor the manga is available in English.

Plot, characters, and cast

Kaga and Roxanne in the Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World anime (Image via Passione Studio)

The show's fantasy-themed storyline follows the main character, Kaga Michio, a high school student, who decides to try out a strange online game that he discovered while browsing the internet. Upon starting the game, he unexpectedly finds himself teleported to a village.

Equipped with special skills and wielding an overpowered sword named Durendal, he faces off against bandits using his newfound abilities. However, his excitement turns to dismay as he soon realizes that he's unable to log out of the game, and has been trapped in this virtual fantasy world.

Grasping the reality of his situation, Kaga resigns himself to fate and embarks on his new life of conquering dungeons, accumulating wealth, and building a harem.

Roxanne in Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World anime (Image via Passione Studio)

Roxanne marks the beginning of his harem. A beautiful girl hailing from the wolfkin race, she possesses soft floppy dog ears. Beyond her striking appearance, Roxanne is also a formidable fighter with strong abilities. She is a valuable ally, who aids the protagonist, Kaga, in his adventures.

Setting aside the show's daring approach to the harem genre, it follows an intriguing narrative that bears some resemblance to the plot in Sword Art Online.

The Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World anime adaptation features a talented cast of voice actors. Yashiro Taku, the actor who voices Kaga, has previously worked on another well-received series, Undead Girl Murder farce, where he brings the protagonist Shinychi Tsugaru to life. He has also voiced characters such as Gugu in To Your Eternity, Fujii Natsuo in Domestic Girlfriend, and Friede in Pokemon Horizons (2023), among many others.

Roxanne and Kaga (Image via Passione Studio)

Roxanne’s voice actor Mikami Shiori also has an impressive track record. She has voiced Historia in Attack on Titan, and Nakiri Ouka in Tonikaku Kawaii season 2, among others. The other cast members are equally talented, delivering outstanding performances and contributing to making the anime an entertaining show for viewers to enjoy.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.