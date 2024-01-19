Does One Piece chapter 1104 confirm Sanji vs. Saturn? Explained

Following the conclusion of Shueisha and Weekly Shonen Jump’s end-of-year holiday break weeks, fans saw One Piece chapter 1104’s release week and spoiler process finally arrive. Likewise, fans soon thereafter got an exciting inside look at the chapter’s events and artwork, which promised an enthralling and stakes-raising issue for the series.

Although nothing is considered officially canon for One Piece chapter 1104’s alleged events until present in a Shueisha-certified release, the series’ leakers have historically been very reliable. Resultantly, fans are now eagerly discussing the issue, which sees Saitn Jaygarcia Saturn respond to his injuries from Kuma by calling in a Buster Call on Egghead Island.

However, the highlight and predominant topic of discussion from One Piece chapter 1104 for many fans is Sanji allegedly deflecting an attack from Saint Saturn with apparent ease. Unsurprisingly, readers are now extremely curious as to whether or not this confirms a Sanji versus Saint Saturn fight for the climax of the Egghead arc.

One Piece chapter 1104 sets up Sanji vs. Saturn skirmish, but full-fledged fight is unlikely given Buster Call

Matchup possibilities, explored

Expand Tweet

While One Piece chapter 1104 did give Sanji an exciting and memorable moment in his deflection of Saint Saturn’s attack, a full-fledged fight between the two is unfortunately unlikely. At the very least, a full fight between the two is unlikely to occur during the Egghead arc given the current situation on the titular island.

Assuming all of chapter 1104’s alleged spoilers are proven true, the upcoming issue will end with Saint Saturn calling on a Buster Call on Egghead Island. What’s more, the current size of the Marine force at Egghead is likely greater than a Buster Call even with their losses while fighting the Mark III Pacifista. In other words, a level of destruction greater and quicker than your average Buster Call is set to imminently begin at Egghead.

As a result, Sanji and the Straw Hats’ primary focus following One Piece chapter 1104’s events will undoubtedly be escaping Egghead as soon as possible with the Vegapunks in tow. Although this could set up additional skirmishes between Saint Saturn and Sanji as the arc progresses through its climax, it makes a full fight somewhat unlikely.

Expand Tweet

It’s also worth mentioning that, even if Sanji and Saint Saturn had time to fight, the former likely wouldn’t be able to do much to the latter given Saturn’s apparent powers. In fact, at the start of chapter 1104, Sanji is still immobilized by Saturn’s powers and is only able to move (and later deflect the Gorosei member’s attack) thanks to Kuma attacking the latter.

With this in mind, and given what fans know of the abilities of both as of One Piece chapter 1104, a fight between them would seemingly be a very one-sided matchup. If Sanji could find a workaround for this immobilization, then a fight between the two would not only become more likely, but much more interesting.

However, the imminent Buster Call and what the Straw Hats are looking to achieve as a unit on Egghead Island is what primarily shuts down the opportunity for a Sanji versus Saturn fight. Thankfully, the Egghead arc is not the series’ last, meaning fans may see the pair square off again later on in the series’ alleged Final Saga.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.