Does Reign of the Seven Spellblades have romance? The genre of the manga explained

The Reign of the Seven Spellblades is a popular Japanese manga based on a Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Bokuto Uno and illustrated by Ruria Miyuki. The manga debuted on May 25, 2019, and has drawn many fans from the anime and manga community.

Despite having a successful light novel, the series has gained even more popularity due to new anime and manga adaptations thanks to its distinctive, compelling plot and intricate character development. Not only that, but the manga's plot, which includes vendetta, murder, friendship, and much more, makes the series even more interesting.

However, given that the show includes all of these components, some wonder whether there is romance in the Reign of the Seven Spellblades manga. To that end, it can be said that the series is a special fusion of genres that includes romance but also incorporates other components like mystery and action.

Reign of the Seven Spellblades manga is a blend of romance, mystery, action, and thriller

While there are some romantic aspects in the Reign of the Seven Spellblades manga, they are not the main plot device. The series instead emphasizes the relationships between the characters and the action scenes. Moreover, the series combines suspenseful mysteries and betrayals with comedy and action in a way that will appeal to all readers.

The Reign of the Seven Spellblades follows the story of Oliver Horn, who has been accepted as a new first-year student at Kimberly Magic Academy. Now, Kimberly Magic School is a school for magicians, but it's also a very dangerous place where no school year has ever passed without a single student dying, which adds to the plot's thriller and mystery.

As Oliver gets admitted, he is not only interested in studying magic at the school, but he has another goal for which he has come. He aims to avenge his mother's brutal murder by Kimberly's faculty. However, when Oliver meets other students, particularly a samurai girl, he becomes torn between his mission and his desire to learn more about the samurai girl, Nanao Hibiya.

A poster of Reign of the Seven Spellblades (Image via Bokuto Uno/Sakae Esuno/Yen Press/Kadokawa Shoten)

Along the way, Oliver meets several other students who become friends with him, including Katie Aalto, who has romantic feelings for Oliver. However, the series does not entirely focus on romance; instead, it focuses on action and mysterious elements.

For instance, at the entrance ceremony, a troll attacked, but it was later discovered that someone had been messing with the troll's mind. Manga readers are familiar with who that person was, but it adds to the mystery for new readers.

Romance is used as a topic of conversation in Reign of the Seven Spellblades manga. However, this happens only after a crucial battle or scene in which the character must contend with intense pressure or in between where it is necessary. Thus, the addition of romance maintains the romantic notion while adding a touch of humor to the plot.

A still from Reign of the Seven Spellblades anime (Image via J. C. Staff)

However, the series goes a step further by focusing on how there are characters with their own personal issues. For instance, Samurai Nanao Hibiya arrived at the school intending to engage in a duel and ultimately die due to her history. While Richard Andrews was initially shown with insecurities and a low self-esteem complex, he will later realize how limited his perspective was.

Thus, the series also demonstrates how individual characters are psychologically influenced by their upbringing. Nevertheless, as the Reign of the Seven Spellblades goes on, each character exhibits a bettered character development. This gives the show depth, which is uncommon in fantasy manga.

The show is well known for its comedic moments, which frequently lighten the tone and add some much-needed humor to the plot. Not to mention, the manga also contains some of the most thrilling battle sequences.

Final thoughts

It can be said that Reign of the Seven Spellblades is not a typical romance manga but rather a combination of genres that includes romance and also entertains and thrills the reader.

Due to its captivating characters, intriguing storyline, and innovative use of magic in battle, the Reign of the Seven Spellblades manga has become one of the most well-known series since the anime's debut.

