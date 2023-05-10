Does Romantic Killer have a manga? Explained 

The first season of the anime Romantic Killer, which is currently streaming on Netflix, was released in October 2022. Fans of the newly hit Romantic Killer have been enquiring about the series, as they want to know if the plot of Romantic Killer was sourced through a manga. This is understandable, given that many anime adaptations are based on manga.

The anime is directed by Kazuya Ichikawa, who has previously worked on series including Berserk, Pokemon Generations, Punch Line, and more. It is produced by the company Production Domerica. Expectations from the anime have obviously been raised, and the fanbase hopes the series will live up to the manga.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for the anime and character fates mentioned therein. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Romantic Killer is based on a manga written and illustrated by Wataru Momose

Romantic Killer is based on a manga of the same name by Wataru Momose. It was serialized on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ website from July 2019 to June 2020, with its chapters collected into four tankobon volumes, originally published in Japanese. The first tankobon volume was released on December 4, 2019

In the manga, Anzu Hoshino, a high school girl, has no interest in real-life romance, preferring to spend her time playing video games and dreaming about her favorite characters. However, a wizard known as Riri, appears before her and claims she must experience real-life romance.

silent ★︎ nagi lover !! @stxrii6 started romantic killer yesterday and damn the animation is top tier 🤌 enjoying the story so far too started romantic killer yesterday and damn the animation is top tier 🤌 enjoying the story so far too https://t.co/fRt6nT6ckT

Riri denies Anzu her three greatest desires - video games, chocolate, and her pet cat—and engages her in romantic interactions with a variety of gorgeous males while attempting to prevent falling in love. Anzu makes every effort to avoid romance, but as she spends more time with the males, she forms real ties with them.

Anzu must manage the nuances of their relationships while defending them from Riri's plans. In the process, she might discover that real-life romance isn't all that horrible. Fans of shojo manga, fantasy, and video game culture will enjoy Romantic Killer, a funny and emotional look at love and romance with a unique spin on the reverse harem genre.

In addition to humor, the manga series examines the gloomy and unsettling aspects of love and interpersonal relationships. The writing and graphics of Wataru Momose combine to provide a gripping and thought-provoking narrative that keeps readers on the edge of their seats.

Will Romantic Killer return with a new season?

emiᴮˢˢ🌱 @dearbss I had to warm up to the art style a bit, but Romantic Killer is hilarious I had to warm up to the art style a bit, but Romantic Killer is hilarious 😂 https://t.co/HPyWrNcC9y

A second season of Romantic Killer has not been scheduled. It's important to remember that the show was created by DOMERICA, a Japanese animation studio with a poor track record of releasing follow-up episodes for its anime projects.

It's also impossible to determine if a second season will materialize because the anime was made available on Netflix, which has a reputation for canceling popular programs without providing a satisfying finish.

Since the anime series has gotten positive feedback from viewers, it's always possible that the authors may write new plot arcs and further the character development, which might result in an additional season. It's crucial to remember that this is simply speculative, and as of right now, there has been no official statement regarding a second season of the series.

Stay tuned for more updates on manga and anime in 2023.

