Will there be a Romantic Killer season 2? Renewal status explained

Romantic Killer is arguably the best romance anime that the genre had to offer in 2022.

Anzu’s tsundere-like disposition being threatened by Tsukasa, the new guy at school, proved to be the perfect recipe for a gripping romantic tale. However, the uncertainty with which the anime drew the curtains on its first season has left fans hankering for more.

The romantic comedy is based on Wataru Momose's manga of the same name, which was serialized in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ from July 2019 to June 2020. In this article, we will talk about the prospect of the series returning with a new season.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Romantic Killer anime/manga.

Will Romantic Killer return with a new season?

As of April 3, 2023, the anime series Romantic Killer has not been renewed for a second season. Sadly, both the studio in charge of its animation i.e. DOMERICA, and Netflix, which hold the rights for distribution, have not dropped any hints on a new season being in production.

As for the original manga content, the anime series seems to have adapted all four of its currently available volume. Thus, unless mangaka Wataru Momose comes up with new content, viewers probably won’t be getting a new season anytime soon.

Both the manga and the anime end on a cliffhanger, so we can hope that the series will return soon as fans would like to see the creators tie all the loose ends of the narrative.

What happened at the end of the first season?

The anime ends without properly answering the question of whether Anzu has finally turned to love, overcoming friendship.

The Love Cupids decided that she would lose her three favorite things - games, chocolate, and her cat Momohiko - permanently, if she failed to fall in love and choose a boyfriend before graduating high school.

Anzu had already proved that she is capable of love when she stood up against Yukana to protect Tsukasa, despite being assaulted. Riri's announcement of the Love Cupid's decision at the end is the major cliffhanger that begs for a new season to showcase her conversion.

Romantic Killer is directed by Kazuya Ichikawa, with the screenplay by Sayuri Ōba and Hiroko Fukuda. The series boasts a phenomenal voice cast with several industry veterans who have worked in anime like Black Clover, Komi Cant Communicate, Your Lie in April, and more.

Here are the main characters of the series along with their respective voice cast:

Anzu Hoshino: Rie Takahashi

Riri/Rio: Mikako Komatsu

Tsukasa Kazuki: Yūichirō Umehara

Junta Hayami: Gakuto Kajiwara

Hijiri Koganei: Natsuki Hanae

Tsuchiya: Kenjiro Tsuda

Saki Takamine: Manaka Iwami

Makoto Oda: Hiro Shimono

Arisa Kazuki: Marina Inoue

Yukana Kishi: Yoko Hikasa

For viewers who wish to rewatch the first season, the anime series Romantic Killer is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Here is how the plot of the series is summarized in the official website of Viz Media who holds the license for publishing the manga in English for global readers:

"High schooler Anzu Hoshino has a great life. Every day she plays video games, pigs out on snacks, and pets her beloved cat. But this blissful existence is turned into a confusing mess when a magical creature transports her to an altered reality bereft of her favorite things. Now she’s stuck with hot guys instead! How can she possibly survive in such an awful world?!"

It continues:

"Anzu must play along in this altered reality before she can return to her normal life, so she begrudgingly makes friends with Tsukasa Kazuki. He unfortunately happens to be one of the hottest and most popular guys at school, and what’s worse, she realizes that he might not even be that bad of a person!"

