Does Sung Jinwoo "Arise" himself in Solo Leveling? Explained

Perhaps the most intriguing question surrounding Solo Leveling has to do with Sung Jinwoo’s impressive power set and its origins. A novel idea to see the evolution of an E-rank hunter into the terrifying Shadow Monarch has kept readers of the series engaged.

Ad

Does Sung Jinwoo “Arise” himself in Solo Leveling? This question requires some context about the fundamental mechanics of his power set. While he does have the “Arise” skill that allows him to resurrect defeated foes into shadow soldiers, Jinwoo doesn’t actually “arise” himself using the ability in the conventional sense.

The system's role in Jinwoo's transformation in Solo Leveling

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Sung Jinwoo’s first transformation was to awaken under the System that selects him as its only Player. His unique role gives him the incredible power to level up like a game character, breaking the basic law that all awakened hunters are limited to once. The System provides him with quests, rewards, and slow power progression that differentiates him from every other hunter in existence.

However, does Sung Jinwoo "Arise" himself in Solo Leveling? His first transformation doesn’t give him any resurrection abilities. The System enhances his physical attributes, grants him new skills, and allows him to level up massively through battles and training. The “Arise” skill he acquires later in the story is only meant to revive fallen foes into loyal shadow soldiers, not to resurrect himself after death.

Ad

Also read: Solo Leveling's world has never been ruled by Hunters, and there's a good reason why

Ashborn's legacy: The true source of power

Expand Tweet

Ad

His most pivotal moment in the story comes when he faces death and encounters Ashborn, the original Shadow Monarch. It’s in this meeting that Ashborn reveals the true nature of the System and Jinwoo’s selection. Jinwoo doesn’t arise himself but instead absorbs Ashborn’s entire power set and takes over as the Shadow Monarch.

This is the reason why his power set is so fundamentally different from every other hunter in existence. Ashborn’s power isn’t just an enhancement on top of his own—it changes his very nature. The “Arise” skill becomes one of his key powers, allowing him to summon an army of shadows to fight for him, but it’s still fundamentally different from self-resurrection.

Ad

Also read: 10 Solo Leveling anime moments that you can't stop rewatching

Understanding the "Arise" skill's true nature

Sung Jinwoo and Min Byung-Gyu as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The “Arise” skill is one of the most iconic elements of the Shadow Monarch’s power set. When Jinwoo uses it, he can revive the recently fallen enemies and turn them into shadow soldiers loyal to his will. These shadows retain their battle power and can be called upon as needed, increasing his army.

Ad

The mechanic involves requiring a fresh corpse and a certain amount of mana to perform the resurrection. The shadow created through “Arise” becomes a permanent part of Jinwoo’s forces and gets stronger as he levels up while staying loyal to him indefinitely.

Also read: Solo Leveling's latest accolades should confirm season 3

The Shadow Monarch's unique position

Expand Tweet

Ad

The concept of becoming the Shadow Monarch puts Sung Jinwoo in a class of his own. His powers come from an ancient power source that predated the hunter system. That’s why his powers operate on a completely different mechanism. The Shadow Monarch’s power isn’t simply magic or hunter skills—it’s the power of dominion over death itself.

It doesn’t come from a self-resurrection ability but from the ability to control death and shadows. It’s why Jinwoo survives dangerous situations with his massive power, strategy, and army of shadows rather than his ability to resurrect himself.

Ad

Also read: What is Suho's goal in Solo Leveling: Ragnarok? Explained

Conclusion

Sung Jinwoo and Kargalgan as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

This question about whether Sung Jinwoo arises himself reveals the intricate nature of his power system. While he does use the “Arise” skill brutally against his foes, it doesn’t allow him to rise from the dead.

Ad

He’s alive and grows because of the System’s unique position of choosing him as its Player and its progression of rewarding him with quests, levels, and power growth. His power transformation was to become the Shadow Monarch, a being that controls death through control of others rather than to rise from his own death.

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More