Does Sung Jinwoo and his dad reunite in Solo Leveling? Explained

The introduction of Sung Il-Hwan in Solo Leveling season 2 was combined with the anticipation of whether he might reunite with his son, Sung Jinwoo, whom he left behind at a very young age. Fortunately, these two would reunite in the future but during the most cruel time when they won't be able to enjoy looking at each other's faces for the first time in ages.

During the Monarch War Arc, Sung Jinwoo reunited with his dad after a hardcore fight with the Monarchs. Sadly, Sung Jinwoo's dad suffered grave injuries during this fight and was on death's door. Their last conversation was sentimental and both shared their grieves as Sung Il-Hwan passed away, regretting that he could have been a better father to his son.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa series and also contains the author's opinion.

Solo Leveling: Exploring the touching reunion between Sung Jinwoo and Sung Il-Hwan

Sung Il-Hwan as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In Solo Leveling season 2, Sung Il-Hwan popped out of a foreign gate after years of going missing. He was then placed before Hwang Dongsoo and their conversation ended in a fight after which Il-Hwan escaped. His current whereabouts are unknown but he might come to the spotlight during the Japan Crisis Arc where his true mission would come to light.

As assigned by the Rulers, Il-Hwan was to kill the Shadow Monarch. However, after discovering that his son was the Shadow Monarch, he was scared. Fortunately, the Rulers started favoring Sung Jinwoo and changed Il-Hwan's mission to protect the Shadow Monarch. After this appearance, Il-Hwan appeared when disaster struck.

Jinwoo lethally struck by the Beast Monarch (Image via Chugong, D&C Media)

In Solo Leveling's Monarch War Arc, Sung Jinwoo was cleverly struck by the Beast Monarch when the Frost Monarch lured him to reveal a blind spot. Given the conditions, Jinwoo was about to die. However, this time, a strange phenomenon (different than the System awakening) occurred and Jinwoo was transported to a time-space where he met the true Shadow Monarch, Ashborn.

On the other hand, his body was left vulnerable on Earth. So, to protect him, Sung Il-Hwan arrived. Against two Monarchs, Sung Jinwoo's dad showcased the strength that was granted to him by the Rulers. Although this power wasn't enough to kill the Monarchs, it was enough to hold them back until Jinwoo awakened.

Sung Il-Hwan awaiting his death (Image via Chugong, D&C Media)

Eventually, Jinwoo's aura started emerging and the Beast Monarch fled. On the other hand, the Frost Monarch's hatred compelled him to end everything before the Shadow Monarch returned. So, he made a colossal iceberg in the sky. Unfortunately, to this point, Sung Jinwoo's dad was injured due to his injuries and how the human body couldn't handle heavenly mana anymore.

Luckily, Igris arrived in time, shattering the Frost Monarch's iceberg and protecting the injured Il-Hwan. This was followed by the awakening of Sung Jinwoo who immediately defeated the Monarchs. Afterward, he asked about the whereabouts of the one who protected him. Unfortunately, Il-Hwan had fled. Inside a building, Il-Hwan was awaiting his death as he completed his mission.

Sung Il-Hwan's reunion with his son (Image via Chugong, D&C Media)

Luckily, Sung Jinwoo had sensed his mana and followed him. This was the time the father and son reunited after a long time. As expected, Il-Hwan wanted to know if his son hated him. While the protagonist confessed that he sometimes hated his father, Jinwoo also stated that he missed his father. Things soon got emotional as Il-Hwan's body started fading away.

In his last few minutes on Earth, Il-Hwan embraced his son and told him that he had grown into a fine man. Before he faded away with a teary-eyed Jinwoo in his arms, he expressed his regrets about how he could have been a better father to the protagonist. His body then vanished into thin air as Sung Jinwoo cursed the Monarchs and declared that he would get his revenge against them.

