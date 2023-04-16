Does Suzume have a post credits scene? Explained

Falling under the genre of fantasy adventure, Suzume is a 2022 Japanese animated movie that was produced by CoMix Wave Films and distributed by Toho. The film revolves around a high school girl who joins forces with a young man to prevent a series of disasters that threaten to wreak havoc across Japan.

Suzume was written and directed by Makoto Shinkai, who is a well-known name in the world of anime films. The director has previously received critical acclaim for his works like Your Name and Weathering With You. Shinkai's direction and storytelling skills have earned him a dedicated fan base, and Suzume, which has recently been released internationally, is being lauded worldwide as well.

A post credit scene included in the movie is a common trend in modern-day movies. As such, some fans of Shinkai are curious about whether or not there is a surprise at the end of Suzume.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Suzume.

The credit roll in Makoto Shinkai's Suzume is accompanied by a beautiful song by RADWIMPS

Shinkai's latest anime film has been highly appreciated by both fans and critics alike. Despite the expectations of many fans, Suzume does not have a post-credit scene. For those who were eagerly anticipating such a scene, this news might be disappointing.

However, the creators have included other elements to make up for it. During the early parts of the credit roll, viewers are treated to a series of short clips that provide some closure to the story. These updates provide insight into the characters' lives following the events of the film. For example, viewers can see the protagonist returning home, which offers a touching conclusion to the film.

In addition to these updates, the credit roll is also accompanied by a beautiful song performed by the Japanese band RADWIMPS. Hence, it is recommended that viewers stay to the very end of the movie.

What is Makoto Shinkai's film about?

Makoto Shinkai's 2022 anime film is about a high school student named Suzume Iwato. Set in Japan, the movie takes us on a thrilling adventure where the protagonist uncovers the supernatural reason behind the frequent earthquakes that have been plaguing the nation. As she delves deeper into the mystery, she finds herself drawn into a perilous quest to save her homeland from a catastrophic tectonic event.

The protagonist is accompanied by a young man named Souta Munakata, whose family has been entrusted with the task of closing magical doors to prevent worm-like creatures from spreading throughout Japan. Together, they embark on an epic race against time, trying to prevent the impending disaster that could lead to the loss of countless lives.

Not only does this film provide a thrilling experience for its viewers, but it also evokes a strong emotional response that is sure to make everyone bawl their eyes.

