Does Tanjiro ever use the 13th form in Demon Slayer?

Tanjiro Kamado, the protagonist of Demon Slayer, is one of its most important characters. He played an important role during the series, and a lot of it had to do with his Breathing Style.

This happens to be a major theme in the story since it allows the demon hunters to be on par with the demons when it comes to physical abilities.

However, fans have been wondering if the young man was able to execute one of the most effective and complicated forms of Sun Breathing.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the series.

Did Tanjiro perform thirteenth form of Sun Breathing in Demon Slayer?

Before getting into the topic, it is crucial to understand what the thirteenth form of Sun Breathing is. Kibutsuji Muzan is someone with 12 vital organs, and each form was designed to destroy one of these forces.

However, the thirteenth form is the one that would land the final blow on Muzan.

This form is a repetition of every Sun Breathing form performed in succession that would kill Muzan by hurting all of his vital organs. In Chapter 192 of the manga series, Tanjiro realized that this s what the thirteenth form was.

When he attempted to link the moves, he failed at first. Muzan was able to thwart his attacks and inflicted damage on the demon hunter.

Tanjiro performing the techniques in succession in Demon Slayer (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge)

Tanjiro performing the next set of moves from the Sun Breathing (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge)

Tanjiro linking the last few forms of the Sun Breathing in Demon Slayer (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge)

Things only started to look better in Chapter 193. Muzan realized that he aged by about 9000 years because of Tamayo’s efforts and became sluggish in his movements.

Tanjiro seized this opportunity and managed to perform Scorching Flame Haze, Shining Ray of Grace, Azure Heaven, Fire Chariot, Scorching Crimson Mirror, Flame Waltz, Parhelion Rainbow, Waltz, Setting Sun, Solar Halo Dragon Dance, Bone Burning Sun, and Sunflower Lance in succession.

Initially, Tanjiro’s accuracy and strength were not up to the mark, which is why Muzan was able to avoid his attacks. However, Tanjiro accurately performed the thirteenth form and inflicted a ton of damage on the Demon King.

Later on, with the help of every single member of the Demon Slayer Corps, down to every last person alive, even the medical team contributed in some way to keep Muzan out in the sun, and they were able to beat him in the end. The efforts of demon hunters were not in vain, as Muzan died in the end.

