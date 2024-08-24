Does Uub exist in Dragon Ball Super? Explained

Dragon Ball Super fans often wonder whether Uub exists in Super because the sequel is set after the time skip that happens at the end of the original series. Now that the manga is reaching the point of the story where Goku meets Uub, a lot of fans wonder if he is still canon or if he will have a prominent role moving forward.

This makes a lot of sense since Dragon Ball Super is yet to address the events of the original ending and things have changed quite a lot, especially considering the inclusion of characters such as Whis and Beerus.

In that regard, Uub is still canon in the series and there are some hints that he might be a prominent player when he begins to be an active character in the story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Does Uub exist in Super? Explained

Uub does exist in Super and was first mentioned during the Universe 6 Tournament arc, with Goku telling Vegeta and Krillin he asked King Yemma for Kid Buu to reincarnate as a good human boy. However, since he was too young at the time, he wasn't a viable choice for this tournament against Universe 6.

Furthermore, it is worth pointing out that this already confirms the character's role in the canon and is going to play a role eventually. That is something that has been shown through subtle hints in the story while also adding a bit of foreshadowing to the first major event involving Uub, which is the end of the original Dragon Ball manga.

Uub's appearances in Dragon Ball Super

Goku meeting Uub in the Dragon Ball Super manga (Image via Shueisha).

Uub was first mentioned during the events of Universe 6 Tournament arc in Dragon Ball Super as Goku and Vegeta were searching for fighters. The protagonist mentions that he asked King Yemma for Kid Buu to return as a good human boy and this was confirmed in both the manga and the anime.

Furthermore, during the events of the Tournament of Power arc in the manga, Dende tells Goku in the Lookout that Uub is growing well and is already showing some positive signs.

The Saiyan mentions that he is too young to participate in the tournament, although the Namekian mentions that he has a lot of potential. However, the former declines training him since "he's not good at that".

Uub's biggest contribution came during the Moro arc in the Dragon Ball Super manga as Goku needed more God Ki. Jaco reaches out to Majin Buu and the latter goes to Uub, asking him to raise his hand to help the protagonist during this battle against Moro.

What Toyotaro's plans for Uub may be

Uub and Majin Buu in Dragon Ball GT (Image via Toei Animation).

It is difficult to gauge what Toyotaro's plans are for Uub and Dragon Ball Super in general after Akira Toriyama's passing on March 1, but is clear that this character has been on his mind during most of the manga.

He was name-dropped during the events of the Universe 6 and Tournament of Power arcs and was a key player to aid Goku during his fight with Moro.

Therefore, it seems fairly obvious to predict that Uub, at some point, is going to be integrated into the main storyline. The main question is going to be if it's going to follow the introduction of the manga or if it's going to be an entirely new approach for the character.

