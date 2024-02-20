Dragon Ball: How are Uub and Majin Buu able to exist simultaneously? Explained

Dragon Ball has some interesting plot points going on at the moment, but the one a lot of people are looking forward to is the inclusion of Uub in the coming arcs of Super. The character has been teased a couple of times, and the ending of Z has already been confirmed to continue, despite the inclusion of Super, so it will be interesting to see how Uub is included.

In that regard, something that a lot of Dragon Ball fans are trying to understand is how Uub and Majin Buu are able to exist simultaneously. After all, Uub has been confirmed in the original manga as being the reincarnation of Majin Buu, so there is this growing doubt about how he and the fat Buu are capable of living at the same time with no problem whatsoever.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Dragon Ball series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Uub and Majin Buu are capable of existing at the same time in Dragon Ball

A lot of Dragon Ball fans are wondering how Uub and Majin Buu are capable of existing at the same, considering that the former is the latter's reincarnation. Goku defeated Kid Buu with a Genkidama at the end of the original manga and wished for him to come back as a pure-hearted person, which is how Uub came to be.

The reason Uub managed to exist at the same time as the fat Buu, is because the latter expelled his evil side, leading to the skinny Buu, who absorbed him and turned into Super Buu in the process. Once Goku and Vegeta got inside Super Buu to rescue his friend, they found the fat Buu and also rescued him, which led to the villain regressing to his original kid version.

It can be argued that Kid Buu and fat Buu became two different entities during the arc, which is why the latter can exist with Uub at the same time. This was further emphasized by the fact that Goku managed to destroy Kid Buu and the fat one didn't die at the same time, so their life forces are connected with one another, which is something that characters like Piccolo and Kami had to deal with.

How Uub could be included in Super

Uub in Dragon Ball GT (Image via Toei Animation).

It's going to be very interesting to see how Uub is going to be included in Dragon Ball Super, given how the franchise is moving past the ending of the original series. GT had a lot of divisive decisions and how Uub was sidelined through the bulk of that series is something that hurt the character in terms of fan reception, which could potentially be resolved through Super.

Now the franchise has included a lot of new elements, such as the Gods of Destruction, the Angels, Zeno, and the concept of the Multiverse, with a lot of different threats that have changed the perception of the original ending. Furthermore, this could also suggest that the ending could be changed, which could also affect Uub's inclusion as well.

There is also the possibility of introducing Uub during the upcoming Dragon Ball Daima project, which could be an interesting direction moving forward. However, there is very little information at the moment regarding Daima, so it is hard to predict how the plot of that series will unfold.

