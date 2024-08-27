Does Will Serfort have another love interest besides Elfaria in Wistoria: Wand and Sword? Explained

Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime has become popular following its spectacular premiere, prompting fans to learn more about the series and its protagonist, Will Serfort. Evidently, the show revolves around Will's desire to become a Magia Vander and unite with his beloved childhood friend, Elfaria Albis Serfort.

From the onset, it's clear that Will Serfort has special feelings of love for Elfaria, and nobody else. Although other characters like Colette, Rosty, and Iris genuinely like Will, the grand narrative never wavers from highlighting Will and Elfaria. However, does the boy come across someone else other than the Ice Maiden?

Those who have read the manga would know that Will doesn't develop any romantic feelings for others in the series. While multiple characters develop a crush on the protagonist, they are usually muted against the Elfaria-Will grand narrative.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Wistoria: Wand and Sword.

Explaining why Will Serfort doesn't have any other love interest besides Elfaria Albis Serfort in Wistoria: Wand and Sword

Although Fujino Omori added multiple aspects from his magnum opus, Danmachi, in Wistoria: Wand and Sword, the author's treatment of Will Serfort has been strikingly different from Bell Cranell's. Unlike the white-haired boy from Orario, Will Serfort is fully aware of his own feelings. The series doesn't fall under the "harem" trope as the narrative doesn't really go beyond Will and Elfaria's relationship.

In fact, both the manga and the anime adaptation specifically drive home the point that Will Serfort's desire to become the Magia Vander lies in the promise made to his childhood friend, Elfaria Albis Serfort. The duo grew up together in an orphanage, and since then, they wanted to be at each other's side.

Elfaria, as seen in the anime (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

Elfaria's prodigious nature helped her soar to the Tower and become a Magia Vander, while Will Serfort stayed behind with a "no talent" or "magicless boy" tag behind his back. Yet, Elfaria never looked down upon Will as the other students did. She knew what Will was capable of; otherwise, she wouldn't have held hope to see the boy rise to the top and meet her at the tower.

Undoubtedly, Will Serfort is aware of Elfaria's feelings because he himself shares the same. The boy desperately wants to amass the credits required to enter the Tower and become one step closer to his goal. As a result, the crux of the narrative in Wistoria: Wand and Sword revolves around Will Serfort's love for Elfaria Albis Serfort and vice versa.

Will Serfort, as seen in the anime (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

That said, every grand narrative has a few meta-narratives that complement a story, and Fujino Omori's caliber as a writer doesn't miss that out. He adds Colette, Iris, Rosty (though his identity is linked to Elfaria), and other characters who at certain points develop affection for Will.

In fact, Colette's character profile in Wistoria: Wand and Sword manga clearly states that her first love was Will Serfort. Yet, her love doesn't get actualized because the boy doesn't perceive her as a love interest.

If someone other than Elfaria had to be Will's love interest, it would have been Colette, simply because she always stood up for the boy when others didn't. Since a popular theory suggests that Rosty is an Elfaria clone, it's troublesome to add him to the list of prospective love interests for Will.

Colette, as seen in the anime (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

In any case, Will Serfort doesn't respond to Colette's feelings, and neither does she voice them directly to the boy (as of chapter 44, she hasn't). Colette knows the futility of her feelings, but she still regards Will highly and stays by his side as a true friend.

Yet, the question is, Will Will Serfort ever change his feelings? That seems unlikely as it would defeat the story's purpose. Will Sertfort's relationship with Elfaria remains idyllic and will stay like that in all probability.

