Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 8 is set to be released on Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 4:30 pm JST on TBS and its affiliated channels in Japan, as per the anime's official website and X handle. Following its broadcast, the episode will be available globally on Crunchyroll and other platforms with English subs.

In the previous episode, Will Serfort faced Julius Reinberg and his team alone at the Grand Magic Festival's stadium. Will countered the mage's living ice clones, which he crafted using Ars Weiss, a spell originally created by Elfaria Albis Serfort.

Moreover, he shattered Julius's pride by revealing that Elfaria created the spell at the age of two. Will Serfort's resilience and skills overpowered Julius and granted him a victory. Given how the episode ended, fans are now excited for the release of Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 8.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Wistoria: Wand and Sword manga

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 8 release date and time

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 8 will be released on Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 4:30 pm JST, as per the anime's official site and X account.

However, due to the differences in time zones, most anime enthusiasts can watch Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 8 at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, September 1, 2024 2:30 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, September 1, 2024 4:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, September 1, 2024 5:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, September 1, 2024 6:30 AM British Summer Time Sunday, September 1, 2024 10:30 AM Central European Summer Time Sunday, September 1, 2024 11:30 AM Indian Standard Time Sunday, September 1, 2024 3 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, September 1, 2024 5:30 PM Australian Central Daylight Time Sunday, September 1, 2024 7 PM

Where to watch Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 8?

Will Serfort, as seen in the anime (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 8 will be broadcast on TBS and its 27 affiliated channels in Japan. After that, the episode will be available for streaming on the Crunchyroll platform for fans residing in the USA, Africa, Europe, Oceania, the Middle East, and India, with English subtitles.

Aside from Crunchyroll, fans from Southeast Asian countries can stream Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 8 on Muse Asia's YouTube channel for free.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 7 recap

The episode commences with Elfaria's aide-de-camp, Sarissa, asking her to review a list of the potential talents recommended by the Ice Faction's scouts. The faction feels among the talented mages, Julius Reinberg has the highest potential to become Elfaria's successor.

Following that, the episode switches to the Grand Magic Festival, where Will Serfort faces Julius and his teammates. The ice mage casts a smokescreen and attacks Will from all directions. Soon, the boy realizes that there are five Julius in the stadium.

The ice mage makes one of his clones explode in front of Will to immobilize him. The episode reveals that Julius's spell is called Ars Weiss, which lets him create living ice sculptures of himself.

Julius and his ice clones (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

Apparently, the spell belongs to El Glace Frosse, a set of 12 secret ice magic arts crafted by Elfaria Albis Serfort to get recognized as a Magia Vander. Ars Weiss is the first spell out of the 12 ones. The episode reveals that Julius Reinberg learned the spell by himself.

Though he can only use a fragment of their power, Julius thinks he has reached the heights of a Magia Vander. Soon after that, he badmouths Elfaria, which infuriates Will. The boy charges at Julius, but the ice mage traps him in his ice cage and drops Xelunea Caulis, a devastating ice attack on him.

Yet to Julius's surprise, Will Serfort survives the attack. The magicless boy counters the Ice mage's spells and incapacitates his two team members. Suddenly, the ice clones fall apart. It is revealed that Julius hasn't mastered Ars Weiss.

Will Serfort faces Julius's clones (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

He could only maintain the clones through his teammates' amplification magic. At the same time, Julius finds out from Will that Elfaria created Ars Weiss at the age of two. Will's revelation turns the world upside down for Julius as he feels humiliated.

With a heavy blow to his pride, he summons eight clones instead of four. However, Will reveals that he used to tackle ten Elfaria clones in childhood. The episode then shows Will Serfort swiftly eliminating each ice clone before landing a powerful punch in the original Julius's face.

Will's performance shocks the spectators. Yet, even though he wins against Julius, Wignall's team gets to the crown first and thus emerges victorious in the race. The episode ends with Will and Colette sharing a smile over the turn of events.

What to expect in Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 8? (speculative)

Colette, as seen in the anime (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 8 is titled Shall We Date? according to the preview video shared at the end of the latest installment. The episode will likely cover Chapter 11 from Fujino Omori's manga and show Will Serfort having a memorable time with Colette and Rosty.

Besides that, Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 8 might show Will Serfort getting an unexpected invitation from Lihanna to form a party with her, Julius, Sion, and Wignall for the school's Dungeon Dive praxis test. In other words, the next episode will kick off the Dungeon Attack arc.

