That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 68 release date and time, where to watch, and more

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 68 is set to be released on Friday, August 30, 2024, at 11 pm JST on Nippon Television in Japan, according to the anime's official site. After its broadcast, the episode will be available worldwide for streaming on Crunchyroll, Muse Asia, and other streaming platforms with English subs.

The previous episode saw the dignitaries from various nations attend Rimuru Tempest's banquet on the eve of the Founding Festival. The Slime welcomed Elmesia, the Sorcerous Dynasty of Sarion's Empress, and hosted Milim and other Demon Lords.

Besides that, Shuna impressed Middray with her sumptuous food. Following the grand banquet, the episode saw Rimuru Tempest kicking off the Founder's Festival with a speech. Considering how the episode ended, fans are now excited for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 68.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 68 release date and time

As per the anime's official site and the original release schedule, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 68 (season 3 episode 20) will be released on Friday, August 30, 2024, at 11 pm JST.

However, due to the differences in time zones, most fans residing outside Japan can stream the episode at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Friday, August 30 8:30 AM Central Standard Time Friday, August 30 10:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Friday, August 30 11:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Friday, August 30 12:30 PM British Summer Time Friday, August 30 4:30 PM Central European Summer Time Friday, August 30 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, August 30 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Friday, August 30 11 PM Australian Central Daylight Time Saturday, August 31 1 AM

Where to watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 68?

Rimuru Tempest, as seen in the anime (Image via 8Bit)

Anime enthusiasts can stream That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 68 on Crunchyroll after its broadcast on Nippon Television's Friday Anime Night timeslot in Japan.

Other than Crunchyroll, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 68 will be available on Muse Asia's YouTube channel for free. Additionally, the episode can be streamed on Bilibili Global, Netflix, Aniplus TV, and other services in selected countries.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 67 recap

The night prior to the Founder's Festival saw the dignitaries from various nations attend the new Demon Lord, Rimuru Tempest's grand banquet. The slime delivers a speech, after which Hakuro prepares a sushi buffet.

Although the guests are slightly hesitant about eating raw fish, Rimuru Tempest, Yuki, and Hinata show them how savory the dish is. Following that, the Rimuru and others receive the news of Elmesia El Ru Sarion's arrival at the Jura Tempest.

Elmesia, as seen in the episode (Image via 8Bit)

Elmesia's aura mesmerizes everyone and almost catches Rimuru off-guard. Gazel informs the Slime that Elmesia's military prowess in Sarion rivals that of Dwargon. Meanwhile, Mjollmile discusses trade-related matters with the Demon Lord.

Once he leaves, Milim, Frey, Carrion, and their associates arrive at the grand reception. After some humorous interactions among Rimuru, Frey, and Milim, the episode shifts the focus to Shuna and Rimuru trying to impress Middray with their food.

Milim, Middray, and others enjoy the feast (Image via 8Bit)

When Middray doesn't show any interest, Shuna steps in and reveals how the art of cooking is related to the diplomacy between the nations. She adds that the harmonious blend of the ingredients reflects Rimuru's vision of a world, where everyone can co-exist diplomatically.

Shuna's words change Middray's heart and he enjoys the feast. The episode ends with Rimuru Tempest delivering his opening speech and officially commencing the Founder's Festival.

What to expect in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 68?

Rimuru commences the Founder's Festival (Image via 8Bit)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 68 is titled The Founder's Festival, as confirmed by the title preview shown at the end of episode 67.

As indicated by the title and the events from the previous installment, the episode will focus on the festival's opening events, and likely show the beginning of the battle tournament.

