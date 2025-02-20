Donald Trump and Elon Musk's appearances in Baki manga has fans wondering whether it's real

On February 20, 2025, some panels from Baki manga's latest chapter surfaced on the internet. The reason behind the clout of these panels was something that fans never expected and it was the depiction of two strong world personalities, Donald Trump and Elon Musk, who submitted before Yuujirou Hanma due to his physical strength and power.

While the fans were surprised over this cameo, some expected this due to the manga's absurdness. Baki is no stranger to such unique yet ridiculous references, as some fans claimed that the author has done the same with some previous presidents of the United States.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Baki Rahen manga series and has the author's opinion.

Did Elon Musk and Donald Trump get a Cameo in the latest Baki manga?

The lookalikes as seen in the manga (Image via Keisuke Itagaki/Akita Shoten)

Chapter 39 of the latest Baki manga (Baki Rahen) commenced with a focus on the White House in the United States of America. Inside the White House were two people who resembled Donald Trump, the current President of the United States, and Elon Musk, the CEO of X.

The Donald Trump lookalike announced an agreement of 'non-aggression' against a Japanese man, which the Elon Musk lookalike (named Elom) found very strange. The former continued by explaining that this had to be done considering how this 'Japanese man' was the strongest.

Yuujirou Hanma as seen in the manga (Image via Keisuke Itagaki/Akita Shoten)

However, Elom wasn't ready to believe this and stated that the other person could easily control this 'Japanese man', as the Donald Trump lookalike had an entire country under him. This piqued Elom's interest and he wanted to meet this 'Japanese man.'

As these two reached a hotel, they met Yuujirou Hanma, Baki's father, whose appearance was enough to shake the lookalike to their souls. Moreover, Yuujirou's violent behavior and dangerous threats added to the character's fears, especially Elom's who now knew why the leader of an entire nation submitted before a powerhouse like Yuujirou.

Reactions from the fans

The fandom was divided. While some needed clarification on whether this cameo was real, some were just appreciating the author's creativity over introducing such a wild reference. Moreover, this even had some fans asking what the plot of Baki manga was centered around, creating a funny yet awkward situation.

On the other hand, some fans appreciated the genius of Keisuke Itagaki, the author of Baki manga, on how he has been introducing a United States President in his manga since it started, titling the author a 'mastermind writer.'

'What is Baki about bro' a fan said.

'I just love the way that every time there's a new president we get to have a scene of Baki threatening them' another one said.

Lastly, as expected, one side of the fandom was awestruck by this cameo as they weren't aware of the references in Baki manga.

'Now this is a man who knows how to write a story' another fan said.

'This sh8t took the wind outta me' another one claimed.

Final thoughts

Yuujirou Hanma as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

As already stated, Baki manga is no stranger to making the most unexpected cameos which sometimes even surprise the dedicated fans who have been following the source material for ages. While it is not unconfirmed if the real-life personalities in the chapter gave their consent, the chapter surely impacted the internet.

