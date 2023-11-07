Dr. Stone stage at Jump Festa 2024: Schedule, where to stream, what to expect

With Jump Festa 2024 on the horizon, one of the most highly anticipated and largely discussed franchises set to appear at the event includes the Dr. Stone anime and manga series. Author Riichiro Inagaki and illustrator Boichi’s original manga series is one of the most popular from the new-gen era, especially in its television anime adaptation format with production by TMS Entertainment.

Likewise, the current airing of the Dr. Stone anime and the recent start of a release of epilogue chapters for the original manga have only further increased excitement for Jump Festa 2024. Considering both of these will be running through the event or the weeks leading up to it, some fans are questioning if a major announcement for the franchise is in the works.

Unfortunately, Jump Festa 2024 and its Dr. Stone stage are simply too far out from the time of this article’s writing for any legitimate rumors or news to be available. However, there is some confirmed release and streaming information currently available, as well as a few announcements and guests fans can expect at the stage.

Dr. Stone Jump Festa 2024 Super Stage likely to announce season 4 as confirmed

Schedule and where to stream

Expand Tweet

Jump Festa 2024 is set to be a two-day event from Saturday, December 16, through Sunday, December 17. The convention features two main stages, called the Red and Blue Stages, both of which are used on each day of the event. Dr. Stone’s panel will be on the Blue Stage on the event’s second day, starting at 1:15 pm JST and being scheduled for 30 minutes. The panel will start at 9:45 am IST on Sunday and at 11:15 pm EST on Saturday.

The event thankfully also provides several different ways to stream the various stages and events, all of which are official from Shueisha. The most accessible means of streaming the event will be through either Jump Festa’s official website or the event’s official YouTube channel. Fans can also stream the event through Jump Festa’s official Jump NAVI app, but the international availability of the app is limited relative to the aforementioned options.

What to expect

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, many fans are hoping that the Dr. Stone franchise will make a major announcement at Jump Festa 2024. Some are even asserting this will be the case given the third season’s running through the event as well as the release of a manga epilogue in the weeks leading up to the event.

However, this isn’t confirmed at the time of writing, with the only confirmed information being the guests present at the panel. This includes the voices of Senku Ishigami, Nanami Ryusui, Chrome, Gen Asagiri, and Ukyo Saionji, who’re played by Yusuke Kobayashi, Ryota Suzuki, Gen Sato, Kengo Kawanishi, and Kensho Ono, respectively.

What is likely to be announced for the franchise at Jump Festa 2024 is the production of Dr. Stone season 4, especially with the third season ending shortly thereafter. Although manga news is also possible, it seems unlikely given that the series’ epilogue has already begun releasing through Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Beyond this, fans can expect a Q&A session with the aforementioned voice actors for the series to be the panel’s main focus.

Be sure to keep up all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.