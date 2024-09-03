Dr. Vegapunk's message in One Piece could lead to Luffy being known as the Warrior of Lies, not Liberation

One Piece has a lot of theories surrounding multiple plot points and now a user on X named @3SkullJoe has come up with one addressing Luffy's role as the Warrior of Liberation because of the Nika Fruit and how Dr. Vegapunk's message could have tarnished that. It has been established that Vegapunk revealed the story of Joy Boy to the world but the way it was phrased could depict him as a villain for the average civilian.

This has happened in the past in One Piece, with Noland The Liar and his adventures in the 'Golden City of Shandora' being the most prominent example. Therefore, it could make a lot of sense that Vegapunk, most likely without realizing it, established that Joy Boy was the evil that the World Government defeated, thus leading to a much more complicated context for Luffy and his friends.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Trending

Dr. Vegapunk's message might have turned Luffy into the "Warrior of Lies" in One Piece

Expand Tweet

Dr. Vegapunk's message to the world revealed a lot of different things about the current state of the World Government and the threat of all land sinkings, but his take on Joy Boy might have hurt Luffy's image, at least according to this theory on X. While readers and viewers of the series know that the Nika Fruit belongs to the Warrior of Liberation who is going to free innocent people, this is something that the average civilian doesn't know.

Therefore, looking back at Vegapunk's message, he depicts Joy Boy, the former Nika Fruit user, as a rather morally grey figure rather than the hero of freedom he was, which is something that could put a lot of people on the World Government's corner. Something similar already happened in the story through the character of Noland, who was dubbed a "liar" because of what happened with the Golden City of Shandora.

Big News Morgan could be the way to stoke people's fears, which is something he wants to do, especially considering that there are races who worship Nika, such as the Buccaneers and the Giants. Many people could use Vegapunk's message to depict the Warrior of Liberation as a lie, thus allowing for a much more complicated situation for the protagonist.

The role of Joy Boy and Nika in the story

Nika and Joy Boy play major roles in the story (Image via Shueisha and Toei Animation).

There is no denying that Nika and Joy Boy are two key players of the One Piece universe, although is worth pointing out that there is so little information about them at the moment that, at one point, a lot of people thought they were the same character. Nika is a Devil Fruit and Joy Boy was the first person to use it, which is why he was dubbed by Vegapunk as "the first pirate".

These two individuals are key in the events of the Void Century and the rise of the World Government, although there are still a lot of questions surrounding how Joy Boy lost to Imu in that era. However, this is probably going to be addressed by author Eiichiro Oda at some point in the manga.

Final thoughts

There is a very good chance that Dr. Vegapunk's message is going to depict Luffy in some shape or form as a villain in the eyes of the One Piece universe. However, this is mere speculation at the moment and is yet to be portrayed in the manga.

Related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback