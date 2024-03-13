Dragon Ball: Could Goku have higher IQ than Naruto or Luffy? Explored

Disclaimer: The article reflects the author's opinion solely. Individual opinions may vary.

The Dragon Ball series has given fans plenty of elements to enjoy: exciting characters, high-octane action, good plot progression, and plenty of comedic moments.

Goku is the series's protagonist, arguably one of the most popular anime and manga characters ever. His impact on the medium cannot be overstated. One of the most impressive aspects of this character is his ability to fight strong opponents and his mental toughness.

However, Dragon Ball fans and other fanbases have compared Goku’s abilities with some of their favorite characters. Many fans seem to ask this: does Goku have a higher IQ than Naruto and Luffy? These shonen characters are pretty strong, but their IQ certainly varies.

Dragon Ball: Comparing Goku’s IQ with Naruto and Luffy’s battle IQ

Monkey D. Luffy as seen in the One Piece anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

Before we get into this topic, we will look at the characters' IQ concerning fighting. Their ability to strategize and think on the battlefield matters in all these shows; therefore, the article will compare the intelligence displayed while fighting. Monkey D. Luffy from the One Piece series is undoubtedly a strong fighter. He is someone who will give up in the face of adversity.

While this is a massive strength, he isn’t the smartest fighter in the series. Luffy is the kind of fighter who doesn’t strategize all that much. With people like Zoro and Nami on his crew, Luffy isn’t expected to be the brains of an operation, and throughout the One Piece series, he has rarely showcased his battle intelligence. Fans believe that he has the least battle IQ among the three characters.

Goku from the Dragon Ball series is an exceptional fighter. There were moments in the anime and manga series where Goku has shown flashes of brilliance. The fight against Hit is a good example of his intelligence.

Naruto and Goku as seen in the respective anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot and Toei Animation)

However, more often than not, Goku tries to overwhelm his opponents through brute force. Goku rarely strategizes during his fights. Instead, he aims to power up and improve his power output during fights. Plenty of Dragon Ball fights involving Goku often end with him achieving a new transformation, which lends him the win.

Comment byu/NilesDobbsS from discussion inOnePiece Expand Post

Naruto, on the other hand, was depicted as someone who wasn’t smart. Initially, his emotions dedicated his movements on the battlefield. However, his understanding of chakra was essential in creating new techniques like Rasenshuriken. Furthermore, Naruto’s ability to utilize clones to create techniques is another sign of his battle IQ. Even as a young kid, the fight against Zabuza showed how natural he was in combat.

Comment byu/NilesDobbsS from discussion inOnePiece Expand Post

Therefore, fans believe Naruto might have a higher battle IQ than Goku from Dragon Ball. However, there might not be much difference. They’re both exceptional fighters, and Naruto tends to utilize his resources more effectively and develop strategies mid-fight. These two reasons highlight why his battle IQ could be a tad bit better when compared with the likes of Monkey D. Luffy and Goku.

