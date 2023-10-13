Dragon Ball Daima is already flopping within 2 hours of reveal, and with good reason

Dragon Ball Daima has barely been announced a few hours ago and the fandom is already waging a war of divisive opinions. The idea of Goku and his friends being turned into kids has already received a lot of mockery and ridicule online, mostly because of how childish it is for a lot of people.

Of course, this doesn't mean that Dragon Ball Daima is dead on arrival and is not going to be a good product because the anime is not even out yet. However, considering how a lot of fans are already rejecting the concept of just one trailer, that says a lot about the mountain that Toei Animation has to climb with this project.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Dragon Ball Daima.

Reactions online about the Dragon Ball Daima trailer

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The moment that the Dragon Ball Daima trailer dropped and fans saw Goku and Vegeta as kids, chaos ensued on social media. A lot of fans wanted the series back, but this concept, which the trailer focused on, didn't do the project any favors, and a lot of people are already trolling and mocking it.

One of the main reasons is that the concept is viewed as very childish and not very interesting as it seems to be made for laughs rather than an ambitious storyline. Yes, Dragon Ball did start as a gag manga by Akira Toriyama and still maintains comedic elements. However, the series has also grown into something a lot more serious and with a strong focus on combat, which is why this series hasn't received the best of reactions.

There is also the fact that Goku being into a kid was done in Dragon Ball GT and people didn't like it then and it seems they don't like it now. The fact that Toei is once again doing that and to the entire cast is another reason why fans haven't taken a liking to this trailer thus far.

Not everything is doom and gloom

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As expected, not everybody has a negative opinion on the Dragon Ball Daima trailer and some fans are even excited to see how this series works. It can be argued that while the premise itself is not the most appealing, the trailer showed stunning animation and character designs by Toei Animation, proving a level of care and dedication to this project.

It has also been announced that Akira Toriyama is involved in the project, which gives a certain degree of validity to the story. Toriyama was involved in making Broly canon and most fans have loved how the character was revamped, which is why there should be a degree of support to this series and be critical only when it comes out and doesn't work.

The trailer showed a lot of frames of different worlds and new antagonists, which can take Dragon Ball a bit back to its exploration roots. A lot of fans have gotten annoyed with the excessive focus on combat and a bit of adventure could do this franchise the world of good.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

The Dragon Ball Daima trailer was divisive and there is no reason to deny it because that's the case. However, it doesn't mean that the project is going to be bad or that it can't work; it only says that Toei would have to do something special to gain the fans' favor.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.