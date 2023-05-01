Dragon Ball fan claims Sun Wukong served as the inspiration for Xeno Goku

The Chinese mythical inspirations behind Goku's design became a matter of discussion on Twitter when user @BasedPota18 posted about Xeno Goku's origin in Super Dragon Ball Heroes. According to the user, Xeno Goku derives his design from the mythical Monkey King in the Chinese legend The Journey to the West.

Xeno Goku's attire consists of a red cloak and a black shirt, complete with a yellow and red stick. Fans took to the comments to respond to such an assumption, creating a section filled with the various ways that the entire Dragon Ball franchise borrows from the original Chinese legends.

Twitter user posts about the similarities between Sun Wukong and Xeno Goku of Super Dragon Ball Heroes

Twitter user Pota: Disturbed posted pictures of Xeno Goku of Super Dragon Ball Heroes and Sun Wukong, the original monkey king and hero of Chinese folklore. The picture of Sun Wukong had a serious, war-like expression as he faced the front while standing on a cloud. Xeno Goku, on the right, occupies a close posture and expression.

The similarities are uncanny, and right down to the attire, as Sun Wukong is clothed in a red cloak and occupies a staff similar to that of Xeno Goku. Below it, Pota: Disturbed wrote of the hero of Super Dragon Ball Heroes:

They followed up with the same information in the comments section by posting a picture of Goku in Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball GT. The picture of Goku in GT even has a tail, highlighting the physical inspiration from Sun Wykong Goku. User @ThatLoser_lol posted a picture of Goku in the original timeline as a kid and wrote about more similarities with the Monkey King.

To this, Pota: Disturbed agreed, saying that they are the same thing. While certain users referred to the literal translation of Goku as Sun Wukong, others followed up, adding that the protagonist is takes inspiration from Sun Wukong.

Yet others looked at the color of Goku's body in GT, referring to the similarities with the Monkey King's attire. Pota: Disturbed's assumption of Sun Wukong's influence is accurate, not only for Xeno Goku's time-travelling story but the entire franchise.

How Sun Wukong has inspired Goku

On the fascinating adventure of gathering precious Buddhist writings from all around Asia, a party of pilgrims is the subject of the 16th-century Chinese novel Journey to the West. They encounter innumerable obstacles during this terrifying campaign in the shape of demons, spirits, and other mystical beings.

Although its relationship may not be immediately apparent, many concepts have found their way into Toriyama's loose adaptation. The seven Dragon Balls were transformed into a more digestible version of the Buddhist sutras, and the early series frequently evoked Chinese aesthetics in both its location and its graphics.

Numerous members of the original main cast were directly adapted from the characters in Journey to the West. The most notable of these is Goku, who has many similarities to Sun Wukong the Monkey King. Born from a legendary mountain stone, Sun Wukong was an unnaturally powerful monkey.

Although he had gained a place among the gods, his arrogance and rowdiness caused him to be banished back to Earth and put in prison. In the end, he embarks on the journey to gain his liberation and attain enlightenment. Goku's journey in the franchise, and especially the original timeline, is reminiscent of the same.

