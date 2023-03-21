Where to watch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the much anticipated second installment in the Dragon Ball Super movie series, was met with tremendous critical acclaim following its successful theatrical run.

The movie went on to officially become the second highest-grossing movie in the entire Dragon Ball franchise. The fandom is now wondering if the movie is available for streaming online.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is directed by Tetsuro Kodama and was released in Japan on June 11 last year after a cyberattack on the company's network of Toei Animation. The movie later came out globally on August 22. The previous movie in the Dragon Ball Super franchise, with screenplay by the mangaka Akira Toriyama himself, was Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Can Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero be streamed online?

Fans can purchase Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero from platforms like Google Play Movies, YouTube, Amazon, Apple TV, and more. Since its theatrical release in Japan in August 2022, the movie has unfortunately not been made widely available for online streaming at the moment. Viewers in the US can opt for DIRECTV streaming platform to watch the movie.

Viewers can also buy Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero as home media in 4K Ultra HD Blu Ray/Blu Ray/DVD. The home media was globally released on March 13, 2023. In Japan, however, the home media was released last year on December 7, 2022.

Readers are encouraged to employ official sources to watch their favorite anime shows and movies, as it helps support the creators and the production studios.

Previously, it had been speculated that Crunchyroll might bring the new movie on their streaming platform, since it was Crunchyroll and its production house Toei Animation who were collectively responsible for bringing the movie to the theatres globally.

Additionally, Crunchyroll also holds the rights to the anime show Dragon Ball Super, which can be streamed on its official streaming platform. Sadly, the DB Super: Super Hero has not made it to the platform yet.

About the movie

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero boasts an incredible cast, including icons like Mamoru Miyano, Ryo Horikawa, Mayumi Tanaka and many others from the franchise reprising their roles. A list of the main characters of the movie with their respective voice casts is as follows:

Gohan, Goku, Goten: Masako Nozawa

Piccolo: Toshio Furukawa

Vegeta: Ryo Horikawa

Gamma 1: Hiroshi Kamiya

Gamma 2: Mamoru Miyano

Dr. Hedo: Miyu Irino

Magenta: Volcano Ota

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero acts as a direct sequel to the events of Granolah The Survivor Arc of the DB Super manga, as deciphered by the fandom.

Piccolo and Gohan are given the spotlight in this movie as they prepare to take down an evil organization called Red Ribbon Army. The organization was previously led by Commander Red, who was successfully defeated by Goku. The seemingly annihilated threat is once again on the rise with the help of Commander Red’s son Magenta, and it is now up to Piccolo and Gohan to take them down once more.

