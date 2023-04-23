Dragon Ball fandom accuses Superman of copying Goku's Susanoo in the latest issue of comics

The Dragon Ball fandom is no stranger to debates and controversies, especially when it comes to comparing their favorite characters with those from other franchises. Recently, fans have accused Superman of copying Goku's Susanoo, a power move from the series' Chapter 66 to the latest issue of Superman comics. The accusations have sparked a heated debate among fans of both franchises, with many taking to social media to voice their opinions.

The controversy began when a Twitter account named @DBSChronicles posted a picture of Superman's latest issue, showing the superhero in a form that looked eerily similar to Goku's Susanoo from Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66. The tweet's caption read: "Goku copied Superman's origin story, so he copied Goku's Susano."

In the latest issue of Superman comics, the superhero appears to have a new power-up that bears a striking resemblance to Goku's Susanoo, a form used in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66. Fans have been quick to point out the visual similarities between the two, with some accusing Superman of copying Goku's move.

However, it's crucial to delve more into each situation and explore the similarities and differences between them. Goku’s Susanoo was named by the fandom due to its resemblance to the Uchiha clan’s power Susano in the Naruto series.

Goku's Susanoo in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 is the result of his ability to control Ultra Instinct and his heightened sensitivity to Uub's energy. Goku then uses Spirit Control to grow his spirit, creating a massive aura shaped like himself. The move allowed Goku to hold back Moro and land a decisive blow. However, Superman's new power-up in the latest issue of comics also bears a resemblance to Goku’s Susanoo. Based on this, Dragon Ball fandom is making fun of it on the internet.

Some fans have taken to Twitter to voice their opinions on the matter, with one user stating that since Goku copied Superman's origin story, it's only fair that Superman copied Goku's Susanoo. Others joked about Superman turning into a "Super Kryptonian" or mastering his own version of Ultra Instinct. However, other fans have argued that Goku did not copy Superman's origin story and that the character was derived from the Chinese legend of Sun Wukong.

In the world of comics and manga, it's not uncommon for characters to share similar abilities or tropes. The key difference often lies in the execution and context of these powers. While Goku's Susanoo in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 and Superman's new power-up in the latest issue of comics share visual similarities, the context and origins of these abilities are vastly different. It's essential for fans to keep this in mind when engaging in debates and discussions about their favorite characters.

Ultimately, while the Dragon Ball fandom's accusations of Superman copying Goku's Susanoo may have sparked a heated debate, it's crucial to recognize that characters from different franchises can share similarities without necessarily copying one another. For fans, it's important to appreciate the unique aspects of each character and enjoy the stories they bring to life rather than focusing solely on the controversies and comparisons that arise.

