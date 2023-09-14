Dragon Ball fans agree Yamcha is "clearing most" other anime characters (including Tanjiro, Deku, and more)

As all Dragon Ball fans know, Yamcha is easily the most ridiculed character in the series. While many would attribute this targeting to his comical personality, i.e., his attempts to show off in front of others, that is far from the truth. In reality, the reason for Yamcha's ridicule is due to his death scene in Dragon Ball Z, following his fight against a Saibaman.

After Goku's death, two Saiyans - Vegeta and Nappa came to Earth in search of Dragon Balls. To defend the world against them, Earth's mightiest fighters teamed up together.

During this fight, Yamcha was defeated by one of Nappa's minions, Saibaman, leaving him in his iconic death position. Since then, anime fans have joked about him. However, it seems like the franchise's fans have finally begun to back their characters.

Dragon Ball fans back Yamcha to win a fight against most popular anime characters

One anime fan on Twitter created a post with 25 characters from Shounen anime, each with its own price, asking other fans to create a team worth $15 to defeat all the other characters on the post.

While many anime fans started to create their teams, Dragon Ball fans noticed that Yamcha had been placed at the bottom tier and was priced at just $1. However, fans were certain that Yamcha would be able to defeat almost all of the characters in the post.

While fans understood why other anime fans joke about Yamcha, they wanted to make it clear that the character wasn't that weak. Even though he is weak in his series, Yamcha is quite possibly one of the strongest human beings in Dragon Ball. With that in mind, he is only easily defeated by villains or appears weak because the characters around him are just too strong.

That said, the Dragon Ball fans believed that Yamcha could defeat most of the characters present on the post. Hence, they did not understand why he was priced at only $1. However, some fans had an answer for it.

As per them, the reason behind Yamcha's low price was because he was dead in the picture, which indirectly meant that characters like Sakura, Mineta, Leorio, and Mumen Rider weren't as good and would have the same impact as dead characters.

Meanwhile, another fan tried to deduce which characters could possibly defeat Yamcha. As per them, the only two characters who were certain to beat Yamcha were Goku and Kefla. He was doubtful if Gojo and Saitama could defeat Yamcha. Meanwhile, all other characters would be easily defeated by Yamcha. These characters included Naruto, Deku, Tanjiro, Gon, Asta, and many more.

Nevertheless, anime fans from almost all fanbases were dissatisfied with the entire tier list and their pricing. While some characters were underpriced, others were overpriced. Fans did not understand why a character like Jotaro from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure made the highest tier. While the character was strong, fans did not feel like he was on par with other top-tier characters.

Meanwhile, other fans were confused about the inclusion of some characters. Fans did not understand why Light Yagami, Kirito, Levi, and Mikasa were added to the tiers. Given that they were human beings, there was no way they would be able to defeat most characters on the post. Meanwhile, fans from other fanbases believed that their characters should have been placed higher.

Do comment down below what you think about the tier list and what you would have gotten changed in the same.

