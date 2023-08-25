Dragon Ball fans finally feel sympathy for Yamcha as his marriage details come out

While Dragon Ball fans have witnessed Yamcha's misfortune for quite a long time, a recent Super Dragon Ball Heroes Ultra God Mission episode managed to surpass his worst moments by a mile. With that, the anime put him in a victorious position only to drag him back down.

From the beginning of the anime, Yamcha was touted to be the most misfortunate character in the series. He not only passed away in one of the most embarrassingly iconic methods but also lost his girlfriend to a character who was formerly an antagonist. With one of the recent Super Dragon Ball Heroes Ultra God Mission episodes, fans hoped that it was finally time for Yamcha to shine. However, that was far from happening.

Dragon Ball fans sympathize with Yamcha over his poor luck

A recent episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes Ultra God Mission saw Yamcha finally getting a girlfriend. As he was stoked to marry her, Vidro revealed a piece of information that left Yamcha shocked to the core. As per what she revealed, in her Glass Tribe, marriage required them to reach a certain age. According to what Vidro revealed, she was to wait for another 1200 years to get married.

Thus, despite the fact that Yamcha managed to get a girlfriend who wanted to marry her, he quite possibly could not marry her. Thus, fans were left amused by his situation.

Many fans immediately thought of a plan for Yamcha to get married to Vidro. He could simply use the dragon balls to either turn Vidro older by 1200 years or wish eternal youth for himself. That said, several fans also suggested that Yamcha could use the hyperbolic time chamber to have Vidro spend 1,200 days within the chamber to have her age by 1200 years.

Meanwhile, other fans began to theorize a certain way through which Yamcha could possibly still marry Vidro. Many fans believe that Vidro's planet might have a shorter orbit leading to faster revolutions, which ultimately could cut short Yamcha's 1200 years by a lot. Thus, fans have begun to hope for both characters to meet again in one of the future episodes of the promotional anime.

Fans began sympathizing with Yamcha. While the series has changed a lot over time, the anime has managed to keep a few things constant, one of them being the jokes surrounding Yamcha. The fact that the series was still putting Yamcha in such situations in a promotional anime made it quite evident that Akira Toriyama and Toei Animation were doing it intentionally.

As for fans who haven't yet watched Dragon Ball Super, they were left confused by one character shown in the screenshots. Botamo is a character from Universe 6. Given his bear-like appearance with red attire, many fans mistook him for Winnie the Pooh and joked about the same in the comments.

