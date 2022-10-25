Super Dragon Ball Heroes finally gives Demigra the recognition he deserves

The latest arc of Super Dragon Ball Heroes has seen the series’ popularity soar amongst franchise fans, as fan-favorites from various games and other media sources appear. This latest formula for the fan-praised alternate universe crossover series has been incredibly successful and is showing no signs of slowing down.

The latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes especially proves this, thrusting Demigra into the spotlight in an exceptionally engaging fashion. Originally coming from the Dragon Ball Xenoverse video game, both fans of the game and those who haven’t played it seem incredibly excited to see the focus affixed to Demigra.

Demigra’s Super Dragon Ball Heroes appearance has fans excited for future of crossover series

As mentioned earlier, Demigra is originally introduced to the Dragon Ball franchise as the main antagonist of Dragon Ball Xenoverse. Xenoverse was released long before Super Dragon Ball Heroes, making his inclusion in the latter media incredibly exciting for both those who know of him and those who do not.

Demigra’s goal is to destroy history in order to create a new one, which would see him reign freely as the God of Time rather than the current titleholder, Chronoa. The Xenoverse game sees the player's character fight against him as a member of the Time Patrol, directly opposing Demigra's goals and views.

Demigra as sen in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse video game (Image via Bandai Namco)

He’s described as having a god complex, clearly believing to his core that he is an almighty god who deserves to rule over all of time and the universe. He also refuses to be bound by the Laws of the Universe or yield to the Supreme Kai of Time, feeling he is more deserving of the role than her.

All this paints a picture of an arrogant, proud, overly confident Demon who enjoys toying with enemies. He’s also shown to be incredibly patient and tenacious, having spent 75 million years trapped in the Crack of Time while still planning and plotting all the while. Many regard it as one of the creepier parts of his personality, with his Super Dragon Ball Heroes appearances thus far also showing this side.

Fan reactions

🐰 𝘿𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖𝙣 🐰 @AzuriteRabbit



It was always strange for me to see Demigra in the background of the story of #SDBH , he seemed to be important but never did anything big ... Maybe this will change that??These are my 2 theories for the upcoming chapter of Super Dragon Ball Heroes

Upon Demigra’s Super Dragon Ball Heroes debut, which saw him kill Mechikabura, fans instantly seemed to have high hopes for the character. Having always been lurking in the shadows of the series up to this point, many expect him to become a “powerful and dangerous Dark King,” even more so than predecessors Fu and Mechikabura.

Dave @D1212LV #SDBH #DBS

#SuperDragonBallHeroes

Demigra has been waiting for a long time to get rid of Mechikabura and then Fu, so that he can finally become the true Dark King.



Demigra has been waiting for a long time to get rid of Mechikabura and then Fu, so that he can finally become the true Dark King.

Demigra will probably become a most powerful and dangerous Dark King than Mechikabura and Fu!.

Dave @D1212LV #SDBH #DBS

#DragonBallSuper

#SuperDragonBallHeroes

SDBH story has 3 Main antagonists who are Dark King so far: Mechikabura, then Fu and currently Demigra.

Fans also immediately noticed how patient, planning, and tenacious Demigra can be, which are key aspects of his personality. Many fans are already calling him patient, cunning, and intelligent based on the initial execution of his plan alone. With the previous two Dark Kings doing great things for the plot of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, fans of the series have high hopes for Demigra.

Fans also seem to be honing in on the design for Demon King Demigra seen in the series, which appears to be slightly updated from his Xenoverse design. Without a doubt, his overall design and aesthetic is most definitely a treat for any Super Dragon Ball Heroes fans meeting him for the first time.

Be sure to keep up with all Dragon Ball anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

