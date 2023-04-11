Dragon Ball finally sets the stage for Beast Gohan's manga debut

Monday, April 10, 2023, saw the draft pages for Dragon Ball Super chapter 92 be leaked by a Twitter user and reputable franchise news source @DbsHype (Hype). The current manga arc is essentially an adaptation of the events from the Super Hero film, which premiered in Japan in June 2022 and internationally later in the year.

With the Dragon Ball Super manga finally approaching the film’s events, per the latest draft leaks, some fans are excitedly looking ahead to what’ll be next after the film arc. However, other fans who haven’t yet had the chance to see the film but are avid manga readers are questioning exactly what’s in store for them, as well as what the Beast Gohan transformation is.

Thankfully, even manga readers seem set to be introduced to Beast Gohan in the coming months if the Super series continues adapting the events of the Super Hero film. Follow along as this article fully breaks down what the Beast Gohan transformation is, how the Dragon Ball Super manga is setting the stage for its introduction, and more.

Dragon Ball Super manga’s continuation of Super Hero adaptation arc suggests Beast Gohan to be manga canon soon

Beast Gohan and how the manga is setting it up, explained

Per Hype’s tweet, one of the latest draft leaks for the Dragon Ball Super manga series features Piccolo fighting the Gamma 2 Android of the Red Ribbon Army. The drafts suggest that the events of the movie are being mimicked, even right down to the choreography of the fight. Given the choice to adapt a fight from relatively early on in the film, fans are suspecting that the current manga arc will fully adapt the film.

Likewise, this should include the incredibly exciting new form for Gohan seen at the end of the film, officially called Beast Gohan. Some fans may recognize it by its original name, Final Gohan, which is how it was referred to in storyboards and such for the film’s production. However, per the series’ Wiki, Beast Gohan is the official name of this white-haired form.

Per Akira Toriyama, the name comes from the sensation that “the wild beast within has awakened.” This certainly makes it a fitting name, with the final battle scenes of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero showing Gohan snapping in a manner similar to his first Super Saiyan 2 transformation. Coincidentally, Beast Gohan also debuted against Cell, albeit in a different form called Cell Max.

Per Toriyama, the form is an evolved variant of Gohan’s Potential Unleashed state, stemming from Gohan’s consistent and constant awakenings of power since he was a child. Likewise, promotional material for the film teased Gohan as being the strongest in the world, caveating the hint with “or so it’s said.” It’s also confirmed to be his strongest transformation as of the placement of Super Hero in the franchise’s timeline.

Given that the Dragon Ball Super manga is continuing to adapt to the events of the film, fans can expect Beast Gohan to not only appear but to appear in the same way as he did in the film. While unconfirmed, this is seemingly the direction the manga is currently heading, wanting to establish where the film’s events fall into the timeline before starting a brand new arc.

