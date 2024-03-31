Dragon Ball: How trolling Akira Toriyama's death went terribly wrong for online trolls

Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama's death left a massive void in the animanga industry. His influence is undoubtedly widespread in the world today, as several mangaka have gone on record to credit Toriyama and his work for inspiring them to become manga artists.

Fans all over the world are still mourning Akira Toriyama's death and are paying their respects to him in their own unique ways. However, social media has recently witnessed the emergence of several online trolls, who, for some reason, started disrespecting Toriyama's death and his legacy, for their own nefarious purposes.

That said, disrespecting the Dragon Ball creator was something that was not taken lightly by netizens, as fans of Toriyama's work stepped up to verbally demolish the trolls for their disrespectful behavior.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Online trolls face severe backlash after disrespecting Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama's death

Expand Tweet

Trolls aren't limited to the anime community only, seeing as to how they are a part of almost every form of media these days.

After Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama's death, while the rest of the internet was in mourning for the legendary mangaka, there emerged some trolls who took advantage of the situation and tried to downplay his death with their and comments.

Some tried to throw some racial allegations towards Toriyama due to a certain Dragon Ball character, while others tried to downplay his legacy and his impact on the anime and manga industry.

It's safe to say that this behavior did not go well with the rest of the internet, who proceeded to blast these online trolls for their comments. Fans of Toriyama's work stepped forward and verbally demolished the trolls, as they claimed that they simply wanted to take advantage of the situation and chase clout with their unnecessary and baseless arguments.

Expand Tweet

The overwhelming amount of backlash that the trolls received from the internet quickly resulted in them either getting their account suspended or deleted entirely. Some trolls even chose to go into hiding by protecting and restricting their account.

While their actions may not have any legitimate reasons, it's safe to say that this behavior is mostly condemned by the rest of the internet, who step up to defend anyone who is a victim of this needless trolling.

Final thoughts

Fans continue to cherish Toriyama's impact on their lives, as many view him and his Dragon Ball series as an inspiration to this day.

Related Links:

Dragon Ball fans ecstatic over reception to Toriyama's Sand Land

Dragon Ball fans come around on Akio Iyoku following Akira Toriyama's death

7 mangaka influenced by Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama