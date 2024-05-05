Dragon Ball is one of the worst anime worlds to live in as a normal human, and it's obvious why

The Dragon Ball series has attracted many fans worldwide with its intense battles, powerful transformations, and striking characters that go beyond what people imagine. However, beneath this captivating animation lies a harsh reality — the Dragon Ball world is extremely dangerous, especially for those without extraordinary abilities or divine origins.
From dangerous monsters roaming the land to evil alien rulers, the ordinary people in this world face countless threats that challenge human strength and perseverance. These perils range from violent attacks by primordial beasts to oppressive rule by malevolent extraterrestrial overlords, and these factors contribute to making the Dragon Ball world one of the worst anime worlds that normal humans could inhabit.
Dragon Ball: The dominance of powerful entities
In the Dragon Ball world, regular humans face grave perils due to the overwhelming power of god-like beings. Atop this cosmic hierarchy stand the Gods of Destruction, formidable entities capable of effortlessly obliterating entire planets. Even the Galactic Patrol, a force charged with upholding universal order, pales in comparison when confronting such cosmic threats. Their might renders them woefully outmatched against these supreme deities.
The galactic peacekeepers frequently find themselves defenseless against the show's most potent antagonists, like Moro, a mighty sorcerer who single-handedly gave an extremely hard time to their whole organization. This grim fact underscores ordinary humanity's frailty in a world where even the most sophisticated law enforcement agencies prove ultimately helpless before the direct threats.
Dragon Ball: The presence of dinosaurs and other creatures
People's lives remain endangered in this world due to dinosaurs roaming freely. These prehistoric giants coexist alongside modern society, posing constant dangers. From towering T-rexes to ferocious raptors, ancient reptiles lurk around every corner, making daily activities a high-risk endeavor. While Saiyans and martial artists may laugh off such threats, average citizens must remain vigilant against these formidable, prehistoric predators.
Harsh realities of living in the Dragon Ball universe
Danger lurks around every corner in this universe. Alien invaders strike without warning. Celestial beings wage epic battles that could shatter worlds. Ordinary humans watch helplessly, unable to understand or influence these immense conflicts between god-like powers. They are bystanders, defenseless observers caught up in a cosmic struggle beyond their grasp.
Extraordinary groups possess abilities far beyond ordinary humans. Powerful alien races like the Saiyans command immense strength and resources. This creates a concerning gap, leaving regular people vulnerable to these highly capable beings. Their personal priorities could overshadow the well-being of those without skills. They might pursue their own agendas at the cost of others' welfare.
Final thoughts
The Dragon Ball world is a dangerous place for most people to live in. Powerful beings with amazing abilities rule the universe. Ancient creatures lurk in the harsh conditions of daily life, constantly threatening danger.
For average folks, surviving in this universe is an ongoing struggle. While the storylines feature epic battles and grand characters, the core truth is simple: the world in which Goku and the others live is a challenging animated universe where survival for common people is a constant battle.