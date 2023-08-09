Dragon Ball proves Krillin never got over his ex-girlfriend (and Android 18 doesn't know)

Dragon Ball Z, known for its intense battles and hair-raising screams, occasionally gives fans a peek into the relationship goals of some of its characters. In light of this, Krillin's sadness takes the front stage in a lesser-known but intense filler, and talks of his ex-girlfriend Maron has suddenly come up on Reddit.

Maron's split with Krillin during the Garlic Jr. Saga is shown in Dragon Ball Z episode 121, Goku's Special Technique, with a combination of comedy, grief, and reflection. This moving episode reveals the sometimes overlooked emotional complexity of the series' characters by demonstrating that even the most courageous warriors are human.

Why did Krillin let Maron go as his girlfriend in the Dragon Ball series?

Krillin's quiet suffering is one of this story's most heartbreaking elements. As correctly pointed out by Reddit user u/Buddyman11, Krillin's capacity to conceal his suffering is both heartbreaking and realistic. Normally, the show emphasizes Krillin's comic side, but this filler reveals a more vulnerable side of him.

The episode starts off with Krillin and Maron enjoying a beach vacation. Krillin adores Maron but decides to break up with her since he believes the blue-haired woman is simply seeing him for fun. As the sun is setting, Krillin ends things with her after telling her the truth.

However, as Maron turns to go, she reveals to Krillin that she would have accepted a proposal from him since she has feelings for him. When Krillin hears what she had to say, he regrets his choice and attempts to call Maron back. Yet, as soon as he turns around, she leaves with someone else, leaving Krillin in the sand with his mouth hanging wide.

Seeking comfort, Krillin goes to Master Roshi's residence. When Krillin arrives at Master Roshi's home, everyone is wondering where Maron is. Krillin makes up a story, claiming that he dumped Maron because their relationship was failing.

Chi Chi, Bulma, and Yamcha are all shocked, but they all agree that Maron was not the best choice for Krillin since, in Chi Chi's words, she was "bad news." Gohan is the only character to see past Krillin's mask and feel empathy for him among the other characters. Krillin begins to laugh out loud to mask his suffering, and there are tears behind his sunglasses.

There are various factors that support the motion, but the fact remains that Android 18, the present-day wife, is unaware that Krillin ever had a crush on Maron and that a girl like her even exists.

First of all, there was never much of a connection between Krillin and Maron in the series, and she never made much of an impression on the other team members, aside from Master Roshi.

Secondly, although he may not be very strong, Krillin has a strong will that 18 admires, and she wouldn't want to delve into Krillin's past, considering her history when she was with Dr Gero.

Fans' reaction and speculation to the filler episode

The Reddit thread perfectly expresses how deeply fans have engaged with this plot. Fans' comments range from expressions of empathy to self-reflection, and some have brought out subtle references to this story arc in Dragon Ball Super.

Many Dragon Ball fans think that Krillin has not been able to let go of his past crush yet because he named his kid in honor of her. This also indicates that 18 is not aware of Krillin's past adventures with Maron and wouldn't want anyone to call her daughter by Krillin's ex-girlfriend's name. Android 18 may look cold and distant, but, in reality, she would kill for her family.

The ironic relationship between Krillin's daughter Marron and his ex, Maron, gives humor and continuity to the show, especially since a lot of fans would love a filler episode where Maron returns only so that 18 can confront her.

While the speculation may or may not be accurate, it is crucial to remember that Krillin and Android 18 will stick together forever since their bond has been strengthened by love and trust.

It is also reasonable to state that their romance cannot end, even if the end of the world is imminent, which occurs regularly in the Dragon Ball universe.

