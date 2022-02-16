Dragon Ball Super chapter 81: Release date and time, where to read, spoilers and more

Dragon Ball Super fans are elated as they inch closer towards the release of the upcoming chapter 81. The next set of chapters are crucial to the plot as it might wrap up the Granolah arc. Now that Gas is considered to be the strongest being in Universe 7, how will he fare against the Universe’s strongest.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 81 is scheduled to release in about a week’s time. Additionally, some of the sources have taken to Twitter as spoilers for the upcoming chapter have surfaced, leaving fans excited and waiting in anticipation.

Disclaimer: The last section of this article contains spoilers from the Dragon Ball Super manga.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 81 release details

The upcoming chapter of the manga series is scheduled to be released on February 21, 2022. However, one must understand that the date is subject to change since the series has delayed the release of some of its chapters in the past.

These delays are mostly due to unforeseen circumstances. But Dragon Ball Super has been pretty consistent with its release schedule for the previous few chapters.

The latest chapters of the series will be available on Shueisha’s Manga Plus and Viz for free. However, one would have to pay for the former platform’s subscription in order to access some of the older chapters of their catalog.

Spoilers from the upcoming chapter of the series

The upcoming chapter will continue to showcase the fight between Granolah and Gas. That being said, fans have enough reason to be worried as the latter seems to be brimming with power. Just when Gas glares at the two Saiyans, the Cerealean tries to take Elec out by surprise.

However, things do not go Granolah’s way as Gas points his fingers towards Elec, teleporting him out of the spot. Elec seems to be smiling and informs Granolah about his impending doom.

He says that the Cerealean cannot do anything to stop Gas from killing him. Granolah proceeds to concentrate all his energy on the tips of his finger in an attempt to shoot the beam towards Elec.

SUPER クロニクル  @DBSChronicles #dbspoilers

Since no one's talking about this, I decided to bring this up.



Gas literally broke Granolah's arms! Since no one's talking about this, I decided to bring this up.Gas literally broke Granolah's arms! #dbspoilersSince no one's talking about this, I decided to bring this up.Gas literally broke Granolah's arms! 😨 https://t.co/H1cbTtNO5V

While the Cerelean attempts to shoot the beam towards Elec, Gas appears out of nowhere and kicks Granolah’s arm. Upon closer inspection, it seems like Gas kicked him with a force high enough to break his arm near the elbow joint.

How will the Granolah fare against the strongest being of Universe 7? It will be interesting to see how the plot progresses from this point onwards.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul