Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88: Potential Release Date, What to expect, rumors and more

Dragon Ball Super chapter 88 promises a new arc and is speculated to come out this November.

The series had been on a hiatus after chapter 87, stating that the manga will return with a new arc starting from chapter 88. Needless to say, fans have been growing impatient. Sources say that the much-awaited chapter is reportedly speculated to be released on November 19 this year, but an official announcement is yet to be made.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Dragon Ball Super manga series.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88 might come out in November 2022

Mangaka Toyotarou had earlier teased a new arc before taking a break. Meanwhile, it was reported that he has been preparing for the same. With October almost at its end, fans are now anticipating the expected release next month.

The Dragon Ball Super chapter 88 is expected to be back before the end of this year or at the beginning of 2023. Moreover, this delay has left the fandom worried, which is why they are now just waiting for the details from official sources.

Where will the Dragon Ball Super chapter 88 be available to read?

Upon release, the chapter can be read on the official Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ and Manga Plus, where you can also find the previously released chapters of the manga.

It will also be available on platforms such as Viz Media. Fans should be mindful about consuming the content online and are advised to use official platforms only as it supports the mangakas and their content.

What to expect from the upcoming arc?

With Granolah The Survivor arc at its end, fans have begun their debate on whether it will be the Black Frieza arc that we will be seeing in the coming chapters. This assumption is made based on the events from the preceding chapter 87 that was released on August 19, 2022, the latest one available to read as of now.

Frieza Black made his entry in chapter 87 when Frieza revealed his novel form after ten years of training in the Room of Spirit and Time. He saved Goku, Granolah, and Vegeta’s lives from Gas, the major antagonist of the Granolah arc that finally drew the curtains on the arc.

With the introduction of a new version of Frieza, the next arc, which is set to commence from Dragon Ball Super chapter 88, will hopefully focus on the emperor.

Fans will also see Goku and Vegeta back in their training regime with Beerus and Whis, with Goku striving towards mastering his True Ultra Instinct. Vegeta will have his own goal to achieve by effectively harvesting the power of destruction and not killing himself in the process. Whatever the narrative might be, there is no doubt that the fans are in for a ride with the upcoming arc.

