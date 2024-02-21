Dragon Ball Super fans proclaim "peak is back" after chapter 102 (& they're right)

Dragon Ball Super chapter 102, titled Son Goku vs Son Gohan, was released on February 20, 2024, and essentially acted as the first major chapter after the manga adaptation of the Super Hero movie. The entire Super Hero arc was rather poorly received, which ended up in the fandom almost losing hope for the much anticipated Black Frieza arc.

Despite a lull in releases, Chapter 102 reignited excitement with a thrilling sparring match between Ultra Instinct Goku and Beast Gohan, revitalizing interest in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Dragon Ball series.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 102 reignites fans' love for the series

After the Granola arc, the Dragon Ball Super manga started adapting the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie into the manga instead of focusing on Black Frieza, who was teased as the most powerful fighter in the universe during the Granola arc.

Although the reception of the manga adaptation of the Super Hero movie was divided, many fans thought that the decision to make Gohan's new form completely canon was a good decision.

Fan reactions to chapter 102 (Screengrab via X)

Chapter 102 ended up putting Ultra Instinct Goku against Beast Gohan, a matchup that was on everyone's mind ever since the debut of Beast Gohan. Many fans took to Twitter to express their delight at the same. Many have even proclaimed that Dragon Ball is back to "Peak Storytelling" after the latest chapter.

Some also took the opportunity to thank Toyotaro and Omatsu for the new chapter and the direction that the manga has taken while mentioning how Dragon Ball Super will climb the popularity charts once again.

Many fans have also taken this opportunity to mention that Dragon Ball Super is back to its former glory even though it took almost a whole year to reach this point since the previous arc was rather poorly received by the majority of the fanbase who also criticized the lack of focus on Black Frieza.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 102 recap

Ultra Instinct Goku as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animations)

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 102 begins with Goku and Vegeta returning to Earth and sparring with Gohan, Goten, and Trunks. Gohan demonstrates his superiority over Goten and Trunks, leading them to fuse into Gotenks, but they fail to execute the Fusion Dance properly and are defeated by Gohan.

The focus then shifts to Goku and Gohan powering up to Ultra Instinct and Beast Mode respectively for their anticipated battle. Vegeta acknowledges Gohan's newfound transformation and impressive progress. The fight between Goku and Beast Gohan shows them to be evenly matched, impressing onlookers like Gotenks.

Beast Gohan as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Whis intervenes to protect the others. Chapter 102 delivers the highly anticipated showdown between Goku and Gohan, showcasing their status as the most powerful Saiyans at the moment. Even characters like Broly and Vegeta are impressed by their strength.

Final thoughts

Chapter 103 will be released on March 20, 2024, and will be available for reading on Shueisha's MANGAPlus platform. Although many fans are expecting Beast Gohan vs Ultra Instinct Goku to end in a single chapter, the battle will certainly persist for multiple chapters. Additionally, Dragon Ball Daima is expected to be released on October 2024.