Dragon Ball Super: Is Jiren stronger than Broly? Explored

Dragon Ball Super introduced many new characters to its narrative, with Jiren and Broly emerging as two of the most formidable individuals in the universe, surpassed only by the angels and Gods of Destruction. Jiren served as the primary antagonist in the Tournament of Power arc, while Broly took on a similar role in the Broly movie.

The assertion that Broly stands as Goku's strongest adversary has sparked debates about a hypothetical matchup with Jiren. While Broly may land a few hits, on-screen feats affirm that Jiren's disciplined power and combat prowess would ultimately secure his victory in a clash with Broly.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Dragon Ball series and reflects the author's opinions.

Dragon Ball Super: Jiren will defeat Broly in a clean sweep

Dragon Ball Super: Jiren (Image via Toei Animation)

While their raw strength may seem closely matched on the surface, a nuanced exploration reveals that Jiren eclipses Broly by a considerable margin in terms of overall combat prowess.

Examining the iterations of Jiren and Broly from the Tournament of Power arc and the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie provides key insights into their potential showdown. If pitted against each other in their respective states, it becomes evident that Jiren would likely secure a decisive victory.

Jiren, known for his calm and calculated fighting style, operates with a discipline that Broly lacks. The Pride Trooper relies on counterattacks, strategically neutralizing opponents rather than impulsively initiating attacks. Broly's instinctual, wild-animalistic approach may pose an initial challenge, but it also leaves him vulnerable to Jiren's precise and strategic maneuvers.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly (Image via Toei Animation)

The hypothetical battle gains more clarity when assessing the pair's encounters with a common adversary, Frieza.

Jiren's ability to effortlessly defeat Golden Frieza, even in his restrained state during the Tournament of Power, stands in stark contrast to Broly's prolonged battle with Frieza in the movie. Despite Frieza's transformation into his formidable Golden form, Broly fought against the tyrant for nearly an hour.

This benchmark serves as a testament to Jiren's overwhelming power. His mastery and control allow him to dispatch formidable foes swiftly, as opposed to Broly's prolonged battle against a transformed Frieza. The difference in their ability to handle a shared opponent accentuates Jiren's superiority.

Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta (Image via Toei Animation)

Furthermore, Jiren's feats during the Tournament of Power, where he pushed Goku to trigger the Ultra Instinct state, highlight his capability to challenge even the strongest warriors. In contrast, Broly, despite his incredible strength, did not push Goku to such extreme limits.

While Broly's potential to grow stronger during a battle is acknowledged, it remains contingent on him gaining control over his powers. In a hypothetical match against Jiren, who fights with a disciplined strategy, Broly's unpredictable nature will not be enough to secure victory.

Dragon Ball Super: Golden Frieza (Image via Toei Animation)

In the climactic battles of Dragon Ball Super, Jiren and Broly faced different fates at the hands of formidable opponents. Jiren, the powerful Pride Trooper, was ultimately defeated by Goku in his Ultra Instinct form. It is a testament to Jiren's exceptional strength as it took the pinnacle of Goku's abilities to overcome him.

On the other hand, Broly succumbed to the combined might of Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta, a powerful fusion of Goku and Vegeta. While some argue Gogeta might rival Jiren, the irrefutable fact remains: Ultra Instinct Goku, a level above Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta, was needed to conquer Jiren. This underscores Jiren's considerable superiority over Broly in a clash.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

In the vast Dragon Ball universe, Jiren and Broly stand as titans, each wielding immense power.

However, Jiren's centuries of disciplined training give him an undeniable edge over the untamed Broly. A clash between them will likely see Jiren's mastery prevailing, but the potential for Broly to close the gap remains, given the right training and eons of dedication.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.