Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero becomes the franchise's highest earning film ever

According to a new reveal, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has emerged to become the highest-grossing film of the franchise by surpassing the previous record-holder in the Super Saiyan's journey. The worldwide box office receipts for the Franchise films were made public on May 11 by the Toei Fiscal Reports. With a global total of over 13.8 billion Yen, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has surpassed the previous highest-grossing film, aka Broly.

This record-breaking success of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is linked to the film's reception compared to its predecessor, aka Dragon Ball Super: Broly's previous record of nearly 13.5 billion Yen in worldwide revenue. On June 11 in Japan, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was made available. Over 670 million Yen were earned by the movie in its first two days.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero manages to surpass Broly, highlighting the franchise's long-lasting success over time

DragonBallSuperLAT🉐 @dbslat Gohan & Goku Kamehameha vs Cell



Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods recap (2013)

The movie's opening weekend gross in various nations is shown below:

Chile: US$ 675,000

United Kingdom: US$ 800,000

Netherlands: US$ 150,000

Middle East: US$ 420,000

Australia: US$ 535,000

New Zealand: US$ 117,000

Mexico: US$ 3.7 million

Argentina: US$ 1.5 million

Peru: US$ 1.2 million

Additionally, the movie brought in US$ 20.1 million in its first weekend in North America. Super Hero is now the sixth-highest-grossing anime film ever at the American box office. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures will release the movie, which will have the biggest opening for an anime movie ever. The film will also be subtitled in 29 other languages and dubbed in 13 different languages worldwide.

The second and third places on the list further encapsulate how truly amazing the success of the film was. ONE PIECE FILM RED earned more than 31.9 billion Yen at the box office worldwide came in first place at the domestic box office in 2022, later securing the ninth place in 2023. The worldwide box office earnings for THE FIRST SLAM DUNK have topped 30 billion Yen (the film is presently being renewed).

What Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is about

SUPER クロニクル  @DBSChronicles



'SUPER HERO' is now the #1 Dragon Ball movie.



SUPER クロニクル  @DBSChronicles

'SUPER HERO' is now the #1 Dragon Ball movie.

(via Toei Fiscal Reports: 'DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO' made over 13.8 Billion Yen worldwide, while 'DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY' made only over 13.5 Billion Yen worldwide.

Crunchyroll describes the film as:

“The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. “These two Androids call themselves “Super Heroes”.

The androids begin to assault Piccolo and Gohan. The purpose of the New Red Ribbon Army is a question that fans start to ask. Thus, it is high time to awaken the titular Super Hero in the face of impending danger.

The film was produced by Toei Animation, directed by Tetsuro Kodama, and written by Akira Toriyama, the man behind the Dragon Ball television series. It is the twenty-first overall Dragon Ball feature film, the fourth with Toriyama's active participation, the second to bear the Dragon Ball Super moniker, and the first to be made primarily in 3D animation.

