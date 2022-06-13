Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero reaches the top spot at Japanese box office in first weekend

The past few days have been eventful for fans of Dragon Ball Super. Toei Animation had surprised its fanbase earlier by announcing the movie, which has been in the works for a while now. The series recently released their movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which finally hit the big screens on June 11, 2022.

It’s safe to say that the movie is quite popular and is doing well, based on the initial responses received on the first day of its release. Hundreds of thousands of dedicated fans watched the movie soon after it was released and it certainly boasts good numbers.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’s performance over the weekend

The movie made its debut on June 11, 2022 and was released in 371 theaters across Japan. According to Crunchyroll, the movie made about 670 million Yen (almost 5 million USD) over the weekend. The movie has now reached the top spot of the Japanese box office. It’s safe to say that fans are certainly excited about the movie and it is set to take over multiple theaters this summer. Fans across the globe are excited since the movie will be released overseas as well.

Fans can expect the movie to hit the big screens in North America towards the end of this summer as well. Neither Toei Animation, nor the distributors have provided any release dates for the release of this movie overseas. However, given Toei Animation and Dragon Ball Super’s popularity, the size of the team, and the response it has received so far, fans can expect the movie to be released soon.

taroimovie.com/dragonball/ DBS: SUPER HERO was shown at 371 theaters in Japan and the movie has earned 405 Million Yen ($3.01 Million) on its first day! DBS: SUPER HERO was shown at 371 theaters in Japan and the movie has earned 405 Million Yen ($3.01 Million) on its first day!taroimovie.com/dragonball/ https://t.co/IFRWHriePB

Fans who have watched the movie seemed to be quite satisfied with what the team has managed to put out. Hardcore fans were a little skeptical about the animation, but most fans seemed to have enjoyed the movie and the individual fight scenes as well. Another reason why fans love this movie is because it focuses a lot on Gohan and Piccolo, which is something the fans have been wanting for a while.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero plot

Carmine and Magenta, leaders of the Red Ribbon Army, decide to recruit Dr. Hedo, who happens to be Dr. Gero’s grandson. This time, the Red Ribbon Army, which was once destroyed by Son Goku, has come back, and they have two androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 on their side. The aforementioned characters call themselves “Super Heroes” and they start attacking Gohan and the Namekian, Piccolo. Everyone wants to know the true motive or objective of the Red Ribbon Army, and their reason for attacking them.

The movie will certainly focus mainly on Gohan and Piccolo, and their efforts to beat the androids. By the looks of it, the androids seem to be strong characters and fans are eager to see Gohan’s new form that will be featured in the movie as well.

