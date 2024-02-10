Dragon Ball: Why are Whis and the other Angels not allowed to fight mortals? Explored

In the Dragon Ball series, Whis and the other Angels are portrayed as extremely potent cosmic entities with immense skills far beyond any mortal. Despite holding capacities that could easily overwhelm any mortal opponent, they are prohibited from directly participating in clashes involving earthlings or other non-Angelic forces.
This imposed limitation prompts intriguing speculations regarding the precise extent and application of their awe-inspiring might, as well as their precise duties within the larger context of the Dragon Ball world.
Dragon Ball: Analyzing Why Whis and the Other Angels Cannot Fight Mortals
There are significant reasons why Angels refrain from direct involvement in conflicts. Serving as mentors to the Gods of Destruction, Angels aim to teach them how to handle their destructive abilities and balance the universe. By staying away from fights, Angels permit the Gods of Destruction to carry out their responsibilities and gain wisdom from what happens. This detached method ensures that the Gods of Destruction can develop and evolve independently, without depending on the Angels' immense might.
Additionally, the Angels are bound to obey the orders given by the Grand Priest, who is the father of all Angels and the most powerful being in the Dragon Ball world. The Grand Priest enforces a clear rule that requires the Angels to behave impartially on all issues regarding their universe. This lack of bias is pivotal for sustaining the universal balance and stopping any unwarranted involvement that may disturb the natural sequence of events in the universe.
Whis rarely shows concern or personal stake in mortal lives. He prioritizes his role as an Angel and follows the rules set by the Grand Priest. Breaking these laws can have repercussions, as any Angel violating them is promptly wiped from existence by the Grand Priest, even if he is not physically there. This strict enforcement makes sure that the Angels stay dedicated to their tasks and avoid engaging in fights that may potentially disrupt the delicate balance of the Dragon Ball universe.
It's fascinating that Whis discovered a loophole in the Grand Priest's rule when he turned back time to revive Earth and provide Goku with another opportunity to defeat Frieza. By looking out for himself rather than choosing sides, Whis sidestepped the interference prohibition. This implies Angels have some flexibility in what they do as long as they stay neutral.
Dragon Ball: Who are the Angels?
Whis and the other Angels serve as guides and assistants to the Gods of Destruction in Dragon Ball Super. They possess abilities that surpass even those of their divine masters. Whis, especially, demonstrates immense strength within the series. He possesses the power to defeat Beerus, revive the fallen, and control time itself. Though holding such immense might, Whis refrains from joining mortal fights directly, instead serving as an observer and advisor.
Final thoughts
Whis and the other Angels in Dragon Ball are powerful beings that mentor Gods of Destruction. They refrain from engaging in fights with mortals to foster the growth of Gods and follow the Grand Priest. The Angels follow strict rules to maintain balance. Staying neutral in conflicts keeps their immense might from causing chaos. Though fans want to see their limits, the Angels' focus on their roles makes them intriguing parts of the story.