Eiichiro Oda sneaks in a secret message in One Piece chapter 1069

With the series on break this week, many fans have returned to One Piece chapter 1069’s official release, spoilers, and scanlations to pick out whatever information they can. This is somewhat unsurprising given the issue's many lore-exploring topics, as well as subtle hints or suggestions that may tease future developments.

One fan and Twitter user has found one aspect of One Piece chapter 1069 that is particularly interesting, as it seems to be series creator, author, and illustrator Eiichiro Oda talking to fans. Indeed, when considering that Oda will sometimes take similar approaches with his SBS answers and general interviews, it does seem to be him communicating with fans here.

However, what’s exceptional about this instance is what he seems to be saying to fans here, almost commenting on how exciting the Egghead Island arc and series overall have become. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the One Piece chapter 1069 line which many fans feel is a secret message from Oda himself.

Oda’s “secret message” in One Piece chapter 1069 suggests him having as much fun writing series as fans reading it

Twitter user and series fan @isarexh (Arexh) replied to a tweet featuring the One Piece chapter 1069 spoilers, highlighting a particular line of dialogue within. The line of dialogue comes from Dr. Vegapunk, the real Vegapunk, and reads "Isn’t this world so much fun?" which many fans (including Arexh) have taken as Oda talking to the fans themselves.

Much of the basis for this suggestion comes from how enjoyable the series has been recently, even for fans who were displeased with the ending of the Wano arc. For almost the entirety of the series’ fanbase, the Egghead Island arc has been nothing short of a masterpiece, filled to the brim with callbacks, explanations of old storylines, reappearances from fan-favorite characters, and more.

Considering One Piece chapter 1069 is also the issue in which the lore of Devil Fruits are discussed, it seems almost certain that Oda is indeed speaking through Dr. Vegapunk here. In this case, it’s incredibly encouraging and endearing to see that Oda is having just as much fun writing his series as fans are having reading it.

Unfortunately, with the series on break this week, fans won’t be privy to any sort of new information or secret messages from Oda for quite some time. Nevertheless, when the next issue’s spoiler process begins, fans can almost certainly count on more signs that Oda is enjoying his series just as much, if not more than his fanbase is.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes